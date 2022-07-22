People love Beard King, the shaving must-have from a viral TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Everybody wants to look their best. We live in a society where your image is one of the more important aspects of your life, whether we like it or not. People are aiming to always put forth the best versions of themselves and grooming is a large part of that. Following grooming trends can be difficult. But there isn’t much that’s difficult about Beard King.

Beard King is a company that has helped transform the beard trimming experience for men. So many times, people hate coming back to a sink and realizing it’s full of hair. It’s gross and no one needs to look at dried bits of hair. Luckily, the Beard King Beard Bib Apron for Men is here to help.

Beard King Beard Bib Apron for Men - the Original Cape As Seen on Shark Tank, Mens Hair Catcher… List Price: $20.99 Price: $16.29 You Save: $4.70 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Back in May of last year, a TikTok account by Crystal Lee highlighted this product and it blew up. It’s been shared over 57,000 times and liked over 1 million times. It shows just what the product can do for you and your family and how easy it is.

Another amazing part about this product is that it’s on sale right now. Here’s some more info on this game-changing grooming necessity.

Beard King Beard Bib highlights

The Beard King Beard Bib Apron for Men is really a simple item. It’s a beard hair catcher as a part of a kit. It utilizes powerful mirror suction cups and a neck collar.

You will attach the apron to the mirror with the suction cups, meaning you’ll be able to look in the mirror as you shave. Now you don’t have to just trust your instincts and feel as you’re trimming.

The apron will catch your beard trimmings as you’re going. When you’re done, you just need to fold up the apron and carry it either to the trash or outside to dump them out. That way, your sink won’t be clogged with beard hair.

It was featured on Shark Tank and gained a bit of a cult following. But it also popped on TikTok, thanks to Lee’s post.

Here is a link to that original post.

As you can see, it has over 1 million likes, so it’s a huge life hack for people. Plus, it’s on sale right now!

You can get this fantastic product for 22% off if you hurry. It’s down to only $16.29!

Beard King Beard Bib Apron for Men - the Original Cape As Seen on Shark Tank, Mens Hair Catcher… List Price: $20.99 Price: $16.29 You Save: $4.70 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Beard Bib fast facts

If you’re still trying to figure out if it’s worth the purchase (hint: it is), take a look at some more of the facts about it. You’ll see why so many people are happy with it. This has over 5,000 ratings on Amazon too.

It comes in different colors and different versions, so you can choose ones that have the mirror suction cups and ones that don’t.

It works for trimming sideburns, your head, and also your beard and mustache.

The bib means you won’t have a messy sink, clogged drain, or towels that you need to use up each time you shave.

There is a built-in tray table that comes with it for you to put your grooming tools on.

If you need to stop while you’re shaving, you can hang the entire setup from the mirror, so it doesn’t have the hair fall out of it.

It comes with a self-packing pouch that is very minimal, making it great for travel.

Beard King Beard Bib Apron for Men - the Original Cape As Seen on Shark Tank, Mens Hair Catcher… List Price: $20.99 Price: $16.29 You Save: $4.70 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!