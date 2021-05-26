Memorial Day sales 2021: Amazon’s 10 best deals you can get right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you looking for the best Memorial Day 2021 sales on the internet? Well, you definitely came to the right place!

Memorial Day is right around the corner and the BGR Deals team is here to show you the best deals you can find this year. It should go without saying that there are plenty of great local sales happening all across the country today. Considering everything small business owners have been through over the past year and a half, you should definitely try to support some local privately-owned stores over Memorial Day weekend and on Monday. Of course, there are also plenty of great deals to be found online, and we dug through all the deals on Amazon to come up with the very best ones.

Head over to Amazon’s deals section right now and you’ll find so many awesome bargains. In fact, there are so many Memorial Day deals to be found that it can be overwhelming for some people.

We dug around and came up with 10 particularly excellent deals that anyone and everyone should take advantage of while you can. Prices start at just $19.99 for the beloved MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener that lets you control your garage door with your smartphone or even with a simple voice command. Actually, if you take advantage of the Amazon Key promotion, you’ll get a $40 credit so it’ll be like Amazon paying you $20 to get a MyQ!

Another wildly popular deal right now is Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, which normally costs $50. Use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout and you can pick one up for only $29.99, which is the lowest price of the year. You can also save $52 on a pair of AirPods Pro, you can get best-selling TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for an all-time low of $6.25 each, you can save $100 on the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop, and Vizio’s best-selling soundbar is down to just $74.99 right now. Of course, there are also plenty of great Instant Pot deals to be found, like $20 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus or the lowest price of 2021 on the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that turns your current Instant Pot into an air fryer.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to snag your free $15 Amazon credit if you’re eligible, and you’ll save even more on any of these awesome deals!

Check out all 10 of our favorite Memorial Day 2021 deals down below.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, from down the block, or from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key, and you can get a $40 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus

The popular Instant Pot Duo Plus is 9 devices in 1!

Cooking modes include pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide, and sterilizer

15 different one-touch cooking modes make setup a breeze

The food-grade stainless-steel inner pot is perfect for any type of cooking

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer… List Price: $119.99 Price: $99.95 You Save: $20.04 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

Instantly transform your standard 6-quart Instant Pot into an air fryer

Simply remove the lid that came with your Instant Pot, replace it with this one, and use the controls on the lid to cook up deliciously crispy food that’s healthy too

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, No Pressure Cooking Functionality, 6 Qt, 1500 W List Price: $89.99 Price: $74.95 You Save: $15.04 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer

Instant Brands, the company behind the world-famous Instant Pot lineup, now makes top-of-the-line air fryer ovens

The Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer is more than just an air fryer — it includes 9 different cooking modes

This one great appliance can Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Toast, Reheat, Proof, Dehydrate, and Rotisserie

Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 10 Quart, Air Fry, Roast, Toast, Broil, Bake, Reheat,… List Price: $149.99 Price: $129.95 You Save: $20.04 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OOLER Sleep System

Improve the quality of your sleep by precisely controlling the temperature of your sleep surface

App control for easy scheduling or on-the-fly adjustments

Heat up your bed before you go to sleep at night so it’s nice and toasty when you go to sleep

Keep it warm or cool things down over the course of the night to prevent overheating

The water-based system and smart app make it easy to fine-tune your bed to the perfect temperatures

Precise temperature adjustments from 55° F all the way up to 115° F

Choose a ME setup for one person or WE for dual-zone controls

The quiet control unit averages 45 decibels at a distance of 3 feet

Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum

This brilliant robot cleans up your floors… and then cleans up itself!

The Narwal T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before

T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before Two separate wells inside the base station separate clean water from dirty water

The Narwal returns to the base station periodically and runs clean water through the pads to clean them

Dirty water is stored separately and the Narwal app tells you when it’s time to empty the dirty tank and refill the clean tank

Large 1.3-gallon tanks hold enough water to clean 3,000 sq ft of space at a time

It’s also a great robot vacuum with strong 1,800Pa suction and Perfect Edge technology

Advanced sensors let the robot avoid obstacles and clean all the way to the edges of your floors

Conveniently switch back and forth between mop mode and vacuum mode

Narwal T10 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Self-Cleaning Mop 2-in-1, Wi-Fi Connected, Sma… Price: $1,099.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs

TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs let you control just about anything in your home using a simple app on your smartphone

They also support voice control thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Turn your devices on and off with a simple voice command!

Works with lamps, fans, home appliances, Christmas lights, and so much more

Use the scheduling feature in the app to turn your devices off and on at certain times each day, or only on specific days each week

Simple setup lets you configure each smart plug in about 1 minute

UL certified for safe use

2-year warranty provided by TP-Link

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 ($6.25 / Piece) You Save: $5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vizio SB2920-C6 Soundbar

Vizio’s compact SB2920-C6 soundbar delivers big sound with a small footprint

Perfect size to fit in any room of your home

Offers 95 dB of crystal clear sound that can fill any room in your house

Rated at less than 1% total harmonic distortion

Bluetooth wireless technology lets you connect your smartphone, tablet, or computer wirelessly so you can listen to all your favorite music and podcasts

Offers a premium audio experience with support for DTS Studio Sound, DTS Tru Volume, and DTS TruSurround

Setup couldn’t be easier: just connect the soundbar to your television’s audio output using one of the included cables

VIZIO Sound Bar for TV, 29” Surround Sound System for TV, Home Audio Sound Bar, 2.0 Channel H… List Price: $103.99 Price: $74.99 You Save: $29.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

