Mac mini price hits all-time low with huge $140 Amazon discount

Apple’s stunning M1 iMac is finally back in stock, and there are iMac and Mac mini price discounts on Amazon. The new iMac is Apple’s most powerful model ever, and prices start at $1,229 while it’s on sale. Considering the specs and performance you get with this killer all-in-one desktop computer, that price is actually quite reasonable.

Of course, if you want the most powerful new M1 iMac model you’re going to need to spend at least $1,649, so things get pricey pretty quickly. Luckily, the iMac isn’t the only computer powered by Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chipset. And if you choose the M1 Mac mini instead, you’ll pay Amazon’s lowest price of the year right now!

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) List Price: $669.00 Price: $569.99 You Save: $99.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Three new M1 Mac computers were released by Apple at first, and they all packed the groundbreaking new M1 processor. The M1 MacBook Pro has been on sale for a while now at Amazon, and you can still save $100 on the 256GB version. That deal matches the lowest prices of 2022 so far, so you really can’t go wrong.

But if you’re looking for a desktop instead of a laptop and you don’t need the all-in-one form factor from the iMac, you can get the same lightning-fast performance at a fraction of the price.

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s white-hot M1 Mac mini by up to $140. That’s the lowest Mac mini price of all time on Amazon!

Mac Mini price discount at Amazon

There is really no question whatsoever that Apple blew people’s minds when it unveiled its new M1 chipset. The first three new Mac computers powered by the M1 were incredible as well.

If you really think about it, nearly every last detail surrounding the iPhone 12 leaked long before Apple’s launch event. With that in mind, the M1 unveiling might have been Apple’s most exciting event of 2020.

The Mac is exciting again!

Apple’s M1 is lightning-fast and packed full of technology that makes many rival processors look ancient by comparison. Early adopters have been blown away by the M1’s performance. And now, you have the opportunity to save some money when you score one for yourself.

The next-gen M1 MacBook Pro has been on sale at a discount for a while over at Amazon, and you can still save a whopping $150 on either size if you grab one today. But now, in addition to that fantastic deal, you can also save a bunch of money on Apple’s most compact M1-powered desktop computer. We’re obviously talking about the M1 Mac mini, and both storage options are currently on sale at Amazon.

Image source: Apple Amazon has been discounting the new Mac mini with 256GB of SSD storage for a while now, though $30 off was the best you could hope to get. That changes now, however.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll see a new, deeper discount. Grab one before they sell out (again) and you’ll save $50 off Apple’s retail price. That means you can get all the power of the class-leading M1 processor for just $649!

Of note, the larger 512GB capacity Mac mini model also has a discount right now. Unfortunately, it’s nowhere near as big as the discount on the 256GB model.

This is the best deal we’ve seen for this model so far in 2022.

There’s no telling when Amazon plans to close the door on this special sale, so get in on the action before it’s too late. This is Amazon’s best Mac Mini price of the year.

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) List Price: $899.00 Price: $849.00 You Save: $50.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mac mini fast facts

Amazon’s Mac mini price discount is a great reason to finally pick one up. Here are some key details to keep in mind:

The new Mac mini is among the first computers in the world to be powered by Apple’s own M1 chipset

M1 provides a massive leap in CPU and GPU performance, as well as offering unrivaled machine learning capabilities

Apple’s M1 SoC offers 3x faster CPU performance and 6x faster graphics than comparable PC chips

Work faster and play harder than ever before

A 16-core neural engine powers advanced machine learning

8GB of RAM and a superfast SSD with either 256GB or 512GB of storage

Instant-on capability wakes your computer from sleep at lightning speed

An advanced cooling system ensures that there are no drop-offs in performance

Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 enables the fastest possible wireless connection

Includes 2 Thunderbolt / USB C ports, 1 HDMI port, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 Gigabit Ethernet port



