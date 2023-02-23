Mac mini M2 and M2 Pro are discounted at Amazon for the first time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s new Mac mini with an M2 chip or M2 Pro chip is something of a marvel. You can’t imagine the amount of power and performance Apple manages to stuff into such a compact little computer case. You can read all about it in our M2 Mac mini review.

If you’re convinced by our review, we have some good news for shoppers looking to buy one. Amazon is offering its first-ever discounts on Apple’s latest and greatest compact desktop computers. The M2 Mac mini starts at $579.99 right now, or you can upgrade to the Mac mini with M2 Pro and save $49.

Apple’s Mac mini computers have always been impressive. But none have been quite as mind-boggling as the current models.

Benchmark tests show that the 2023 Mac mini lineup is as powerful as some gaming PCs that have massive cases and cost $2,000 or more. And yet the Mac mini is a compact little aluminum box that can easily fit on any desk.

On top of that, the M2 Mac mini starts at just $599 at Apple stores or from Apple’s retail partners. Unless you buy one from Amazon, that is.

Amazon is currently offering its first-ever discount on Apple’s new 2023 Mac mini lineup. Prices start at only $579.99 for the M2 Mac mini with 256GB of storage.

Or, if you want to upgrade to the 512GB model, you’ll save even more. It’s currently down to $769.99, which is a $29 discount.

Finally, we have the cream of the crop. Apple’s Mac mini with M2 Pro is one of the most powerful desktop computers on the planet in its price range.

That price range normally starts at $1,299, but Amazon just chopped $49 off the price. That means you can pick one up for $1,249.99, which is the lowest price ever for the time being.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB Unified… $1,249.99 (save $49) Available on Amazon

In terms of specs, both Mac mini models offer the same basic setup. That includes two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port that supports up to 4K 220Hz, and a 10GB Ethernet port. If you opt for the higher-end model, you get four USB-C ports instead of two.

The biggest difference is obviously the Apple silicon version you’re getting. The M2 chip packs plenty of power, but the M2 Pro pushes things to the next level. The M2 features an 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, plus 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the upgraded M2 Pro sports a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, along with 16GB of RAM.