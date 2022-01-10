How I built the home gym of my dreams for under $250 per exercise machine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gyms across the country took a huge hit last year. Even though things have reopened, it may still be quite a while before some of them fully recover. Sadly, many of them have already closed permanently due to a lack of business. It’s definitely a bummer, but it’s also a tough business to be in right now. I love going to the gym and as much as I’m rooting for small independent gym owners. But there’s no way I’m personally going back to the gym anytime soon. Clearly, there are plenty of other people out there who feel the same way, so we’ve rounded up some of the best exercise machines on Amazon that you can get without spending a fortune.

Exercise machines are so puplar right now

Like so many of you, I’ve turned to apps instead. Interactive fitness apps are more than enough to motivate me and they’re typically much less expensive than a gym membership. On top of that, I’ve spent the past year building my own home gym with all the exercise machines I need.

No, I didn’t spend thousands and thousands of dollars building a home gym in my basement. Not even close. Believe it or not, the figure is actually in the hundreds.

Are you wondering how I pulled it off? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that the answer is very simple: Amazon is packed full of well-reviewed home gym gear that costs so much less than you think.

My new favorite piece of home gym equipment is the MAXPRO portable smart cable gym. It really is amazing. But even while it’s on sale with a discount, it’s still a bit expensive. Of course, you don’t have to spend anywhere near that much on awesome exercise machines.

Amazon’s best exercise machines on a budget

Are you aware that you can get a really good flywheel-style exercise bike for just $217? Or how about a best-selling mechanical treadmill for only $158? You seriously won’t believe the kind of value you can find at Amazon if you know where to look.

Lucky for you, we’re going to show you exactly where to look.

Just because you’re skipping the gym, it doesn’t mean you have to skip your workouts altogether. If you think you can’t afford a home gym, think again because there are some fantastic deals over at Amazon right now on all sorts of exercise equipment. Instead of paying $50 or $60 each month on a gym membership, why not get your own gear and watch it pay for itself in no time? We offered readers two great examples above, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Other hot home gym deals on Amazon right now include a foldable exercise bike for $190, an electric treadmill for $230, and an elliptical trainer for just $125!

Check out Amazon’s exercise and fitness section for so much more home gym gear that’s surprisingly affordable. You can also scroll down to see five of the best exercise machines for people on a budget.

Best exercise machine deal of the month: Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike

Comfortable foam cushion seat

Additionally, foam grip handles can easily be adjusted up or down

This bike is smooth and quiet, but it feels like riding a real bike thanks to the special chain drive system

Easily adjustable resistance levels let you fine-tune your workout

Heavy-duty construction with a solid 30 lb flywheel

Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike List Price: $399.00 Price: $216.62 You Save: $182.38 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Zelus Folding Electric Treadmill

Variable speed settings range from 1 KPH to 10 KPH

Great for light exercise or calorie-burning runs

This treadmill’s foldable design is great for storage — it’ll even store vertically in a corner

Three different incline levels that are easy to adjust

Complex features are made simple by the well-designed control screen interface

Zelus Folding Electric Treadmill for Home Gym Price: $229.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M Manual Treadmill with LCD Display

Solid construction and materials — also has a powder-coated steel frame

Includes wide side rails to help keep you safe

Walking experience is smooth because of oversized belt rollers

Offers two different incline settings — 6 and 10 degrees

Special handles with foam grips provide comfortable stability while walking

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M Manual Treadmill with LCD Display List Price: $199.00 Price: $157.90 You Save: $41.10 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer

Easily adjust the resistance with a precise micro-controller

8 different levels of resistance help you burn calories and cool down

Integrated digital pulse monitor lets you follow your workout progress in real-time along with readings for speed, distance, elapsed time, and calories burned

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer List Price: $179.00 Price: $125.14 You Save: $53.86 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ATIVAFIT Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Adjustable stance lets you use this folding exercise bike as an upright bike or like a recumbent bike for a less strenuous workout

Includes arm tension resistance bands to add another dimension to your exercise

8 levels of magnetic resistance are easy to adjust, accommodating light workouts or strenuous sessions that crush calories

ATIVAFIT Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike Price: $189.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

