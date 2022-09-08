Home theater projector deal on Amazon cuts $600 model to $180

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Home theater projector deal offers are always top sellers during Amazon’s annual sales events. Of course, it’s pretty easy to understand why that would be the case.

Want a screen that’s bigger than 70 or 75 inches? You’ll need to pay thousands and thousands of dollars to get it on a TV. Meanwhile, you can buy a basic projector that beams a 100-inch picture for just a few hundred dollars.

But the best home theater projector deals aren’t always on entry-level models.

YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector List Price: $279.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $100.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you want a projector with great quality and all the latest new technology, that generally means you’ll need to pay a little bit more than you would for a basic model. That goes without saying, of course.

It still won’t cost you anywhere near as much as a smart TV with a supersized screen. But you can certainly expect to pay $1,000 or more if you want something really impressive.

That’s why it’s so remarkable that the hot new YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector is on sale with such a deep discount right now. It used to retail for $600 at launch, as recently as last month. Now, however, it has a new lower retail price of $280.

That’s already a fantastic deal, but you can actually save even more if you hurry. Clip the coupon on Amazon and you’ll pick up this popular portable projector for just $179.99!

Amazon’s best home theater projector deal

Image source: YABER We had the opportunity to test the new YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector ahead of its release, and we were very impressed.

It offers a crystal clear Full HD picture and a great brightness rating of 9500 lumens. You’ll also enjoy cutting-edge features like automatic 6D keystone correction.

All things considered, the $600 launch price was pretty reasonable. So when we saw that Amazon was offering a huge discount in addition to the new lower MRP, we knew we had to tell our readers immediately.

This projector offers solid visibility in dark and dimly lit rooms. Plus, it’s crystal clear in the dark. Oh, and are you wondering what “automatic 6D keystone correction” means after we just mentioned it?

This phenomenal feature is becoming common on high-end projectors. In a nutshell, it lets the projector scan its surroundings and the surface it’s beaming the picture onto. Then, it automatically makes adjustments so that the picture is perfectly flat and rectangular. It’s so cool!

See it in action

Check out the video below to see it in action, though the video really doesn’t do it justice. You can plop this home theater projector down in the corner of your room with the picture all skewed on your wall. In a few moments, it’ll instantly correct things so it’s perfectly flat!

As we said, the new YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector is a very impressive value at $600 when you consider all the features. Also, YABER is a solid company that sells over 1 million projectors each year, not some fly-by-night brand like the ones we see pop up all the time on Amazon.

The $600 price tag was fair, but the Pro V7 costs so much less now. A new $280 retail price and a huge extra discount just slashed this model to a new all-time low.

It’s a no-brainer with Amazon’s massive discount. We guarantee this is the best home theater projector deal you’ll find today — don’t miss out!

Also of note, there’s another great sale to check out if you want a projector screen to go with it. Hurry and you can snag a best-selling P-Jing 120-inch projector screen for under $20. That’s a tremendous value for a screen with more than 8,000 5-star ratings.

YABER Pro V7 fast facts

Check out this great home theater projector deal at Amazon! Here are the key takeaways:

The YABER Pro V7 is the first projector in its class to feature automatic 6D keystone correction

is the first projector in its class to feature automatic 6D keystone correction Even as you turn the projector and move it around in your room, the picture automatically corrects almost instantly so it’s flat and level with the perfect aspect ratio

This model supports 1080p Full HD resolution and up to 9,500 lumens of brightness, and it features a 12000:1 contrast ratio

Up to 25% brighter than comparable projector models

Supports a picture size of up to 200 inches

The Pro V7 is also portable so you can take it anywhere

5GHz/2.4GHz Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 5.0 mean the Pro V7 has the latest wireless technology

Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 5.0 mean the Pro V7 has the latest wireless technology Connect your streaming media stick, laptop, Blu-ray player, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or anything else

YABER’s projector comes with a 6-month money-back guarantee, a 3-year warranty for repairs, and lifetime technical support

Other home theater projector deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Want to see some more great deals on home theater projectors? Check out all the great limited-time offers down below.

