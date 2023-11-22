Grid Studio has deals on iPhone and Game Boy frames for Black Friday

Grid Studio, popular for framing iPhones, other Apple products, and gaming devices, has kicked out its Black Friday deals. BGR has reviewed several frames by Grid, which offer high-quality frames with a lot of nostalgia, as you can have at your home a disassembled iPhone 2G, iPhone X, Apple Watch, Apple’s most famous iPhone chips, and more.

What’s interesting about Grid Studio is its attention to detail. For iPhone models, the frame has a brief description of the product and all of its prominent parts highlighted, such as sensors, main board, cameras, SIM tray, and more.

For the iPhone 5C, Grid Studio writes: Image source: José Adorno for BGR

“The iPhone 5c is a smartphone that was designed and marketed by Apple Inc. It is part of the sixth generation of the iPhone. The device was unveiled on September 10, 2013, and released on September 20, 2013. The “c” in the iPhone 5c’s name stands for colors.” It was available in white, blue, green, yellow, and red.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

During this Black Friday week, from November 22nd to November 28th, Grid Studio offers discounted prices on selected items:

$99 for an iPhone 4S frame

$169 for a Game Boy frame

$299 for the company’s Classic Pack, including iPhone 4/4S, 5, and 6.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In addition, there’s a storewide discount of 15%, which doesn’t cover special frames. You need to redeem the code BF15 at checkout. With that discount, users can get Grid Studio frames with Apple pins, which gives a throwback at meaningful Apple products through almost 50 years of history, a Grid with ten years of Apple chips, and even standalone processors, such as the A7 for the iPhone 5S or the A10, which powered iPad 6, iPad 7, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPod touch 7. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

You can learn more about Grid’s Black Friday here, and keep checking BGR for the latest deals on everything tech.