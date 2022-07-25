Get the yard you deserve after the outdoor tools sale at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Your yard should be the yard in the neighborhood. Garnering envy from your neighbors should be a great feeling, especially if you’ve worked at it. A lot of people spend crazy amounts of money to get their yards to look the way they want. But maintaining those yards can also cost a bunch, especially if you’re buying outdoor tools. Luckily, there’s a big Greenworks outdoor tools sale at Amazon right now.

Greenworks is known for its quality tools and the outdoor lineup that currently has discounts is no exception. We’ll dive deep into all of the fantastic options that are available. From lawnmowers to leaf blowers and more, here is a sale to help you save money and get a great lawn.

A top choice is the Greenworks 40V 14 Inch Cordless Lawn Mower. This is ideal for those who don’t have a lot of storage space for a mower, as it features folding handles for convenient storage. Assembly is simple and you can remove the battery pack quickly.

It only weighs 33 pounds and comes with a 4.0 AH battery and charger. Measuring 50.4″ x 15.8″ x 40.47″, it runs for up to 45 minutes per charge. There is a single lever that changes the height of the lawnmower in five different ways. You can either bag your grass or leave it open for mulching purposes.

Save $74.01 today if you snag this for $174.99. But you can also choose the Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless 2-in-1 Push Lawn Mower. This gets the job done faster as it provides the power you need for up to 45 minutes of mowing time.

The 20″ cutting deck gives you farther reach and the twin blades offer better cut quality. Smart cut technology adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass. The dual battery ports allow for automatic switching for uninterrupted mowing.

It’s virtually maintenance-free and down $100 today to just $279.99.

Do some cutting

If you want to get rid of some branches or overgrowth, there are plenty of tools for those tasks also. The Greenworks 40V 24″ Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer is discounted. This entry into the outdoor tools sale features a brushless motor that provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life.

The 24-inch, dual-action blades deliver optimum performance for even the most stubborn of hedges. With a 3/4-inch cutting capacity, it handles the issues. A rotating rear handle gives you leverage at multiple angles. This is down 37% to just $80.99.

If it’s branches or logs you want to cut through, reach for either the Greenworks 40V 12-Inch Chainsaw or the Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Polesaw. The chainsaw has a robust, 12-inch steel chain and bar that deliver top-notch cutting performances. The 3/8-inch chain pitch gives you the right amount of cutting capabilities with minimal kickback.

The polesaw has an 8″ bar and chain with easy adjust tensioning that lets you tighten the chain quickly. Both of these have automatic oilers. Also, the polesaw can reach high areas, making it invaluable for trying to cut branches off of a tree that could be getting in your way.

These are both 30% off today, checking in at $83.99 and $125.97 respectively.

Get rid of dirt and grime

Get rid of your clippings and the stuff you cleared away with the help of the Greenworks 40V (120 MPH / 450 CFM) Cordless Axial Blower. This has a battery that lasts for up to 24 minutes, giving you plenty of time to clean up. The variable speed trigger along with the turbo button lets you pick up the speed when you need it most.

The soft, molded grip adds to user comfort and this can reach up to speeds of 120 MPH, getting rid of debris with ease. It’s down to $104.99, saving you $55 today.

The Greenworks 40V (150 MPH / 135 CFM) Cordless Leaf Blower is even more powerful and gets rid of more stubborn grit and brush. Thanks to the high-powered, G-MAX 40V lithium-ion battery, it delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.

There are variable speeds up to 150 MPH, making it great for clearing hard surfaces. The lightweight yet robust design helps you get the job done. There is no gas or oil needed, so it’s practically maintenance-free. This is down to only $125.97 today, saving you 30%.

More in the outdoor tools sale

These aren’t the only deals available. Here are the rest of the great discounts in the Greenworks outdoor tools sale. These prices won’t last forever though.

