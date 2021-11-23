Feel comfortable and warm at home, thanks to a Dreo space heater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

Many of us are working from home more than ever now. Having a nice work/life balance is important for each of us. So if your home is where you’re working from, you want to make it as comfortable as possible. You can light candles and get new pillows and those can make it feel homey. But you want your home to feel warm. A Dreo space heater is a great option to help you with that.

A Dreo space heater will keep you warm at your desk. So if you’re on calls all day long, you don’t want to feel chilly and have to wear a blanket while on camera. Adding a space heater to your desk area will keep the chill at bay. There is a lot to like about this device. Also, it’s extremely safe for anyone to use.

Why a Dreo space heater makes sense for you?

This won’t take up a lot of space in your home. The 10.3″ size includes a hidden handle, so you moving it around is simple. It is lightweight and can be maneuvered by almost anyone. This brings an effective boost of heat, thanks to advanced PTC ceramic heating. This has a unique design, as it can oscillate 70°, spreading the heat more widely. It can be placed under the desk or on the tabletop.

The digital thermostat is easy to adjust. This also means that you and your loved ones can pick and choose which setting works best for them. You can each pick the temperature that you like when you’re using it. The LED display and touch controls couldn’t be easier to use. The filter is simple to clean, so you’ll get longer-lasting use out of this.

You’ll barely hear it

The Dreo space heater can run while you’re on calls and the people on the other end won’t hear it. That’s because it has a noise level down to 40dB while being energy-efficient. The DC motor and 9-blade fan make it extremely quiet. There are three heating modes and a fan mode, so you’ll be covered however you want to use it.

Safety first

As for safety features, the Dreo space heater is trustworthy to use on a daily basis. There is built-in electronic tip-over protection, so it will automatically shut off if it senses it is tipping over. It will also create an alarm when it tips over more than 45°, so you’re aware it may have tipped. The automatic shut-off feature also kicks in when the temperature exceeds 122°F. The overheat protection ceases any heating.

The flameproof reinforced safety plug adds another layer to the protection. The filter will get rid of hair, dust, and pet dander to deliver cleaner hot air. This has a maximum of 120 volts and the machine performs better than its size.

Think about the Dreo space heater for the holidays

If you’re considering what to buy people on your holiday gift lists, a Dreo space heater makes a lot of sense for those who are frequently cold. But it also works for people working from home or in an office. It is an easy gift to give and one that will be appreciated for a long time. Stay warm this year, thanks to the Dreo space heater.

Dreo, better is a journey

The latest technology meets the best in sophisticated modern living. We’re passionate about creating innovations that spark joy in homes and make everyone’s lives better!

