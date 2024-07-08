Experience unmatched power: GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC is $127 off with an exclusive Prime Day deal

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

GEEKOM has quickly become a fan favorite among BGR readers. The company makes some of the best and most powerful mini PCs on the market, and we’ve shared several exclusive deals over the past few months. One of the most popular offers was a sale on the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC, but that deal ended back in April.

Good news for those of you who missed out: GEEKOM is offering BGR readers an exclusive early Prime Day deal on the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC, slashing the price to a new all-time low. Use the coupon code GKBRGIT13, and you’ll slash the price of the IT13 to $721 instead of $849 in the US, or to £721 from £849 in the UK. This exclusive offer is only available from July 8-14, so take advantage now while you can.

BGR has covered several great deals recently on GEEKOM mini PCs. Earlier this month, for example, we told you about an amazing GEEKOM A7 Mini PC deal that shaved $120 off the price. We also recently published an in-depth GEEKOM A8 review so you can get a bit more insight into how powerful GEEKOM’s compact computers truly are.

The A7 and A8 are both great options, and we told you about all the reasons why you should consider one. But there’s also one main reason why some people don’t want either of those two models. The A7 and A8 are both powered by AMD Ryzen chipsets, yet some people would rather stick with Intel.

If you want an ultra-powerful GEEKOM mini PC powered by the latest Intel chips, today is your lucky day.

The ultra-compact GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC on a desk. Image source: GEEKOM

The GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC is one of the fastest and most powerful compact computers we have ever tested here at BGR. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB of cache, and clock speeds up to 5.40 GHz.

This model also ships with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It’s a beast!

Impressively, it only draws 90 Watts of power despite those impressive specs. That means it only uses about 25% as much electricity as a standard desktop computer, which saves you money and helps the environment.

Intel Iris Xe Graphics in the GEEKOM IT13 offers support for up to two monitors at 8K resolution or up to four monitors at 4K resolution. That makes this model great for gaming, video editing, day trading stocks, or doing anything else that requires multiple monitors with minimal lag. Can you believe that a mini PC this small has that much oomph?

This model also has all of the wired ports you might need. On the front, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5 mm audio port. On the back, you’ll find two USB-C 4.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB 2.0 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 2.5GbE LAN port.

Plus, the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC supports some of the best and fastest wireless standards available. That includes 2.5G/5G/6G triple-band Wi-Fi 6E, as well as Bluetooth 5.2.

The Windows 11 Pro-powered GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC really is a modern marvel. It packs the power of a full-sized computer into a compact mini PC that measures just 8.94 x 6.93 x 5.28 inches. With that in mind, the $849 price tag is already a great value. And if you can pay any less than that and get one on sale, it’s a steal!

US Store: Get the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC for $721 instead of $849

UK Store: Get the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC for £721 instead of £849

Between July 8 and July 14, BGR readers can get the IT13 at its lowest price ever. Just be sure to use the exclusive coupon code GKBRGIT13 at checkout to save big with GEEKOM’s early Prime Day discount. You definitely won’t find a better deal this Prime Day on an Intel-powered mini PC!