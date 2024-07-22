Exclusive deal: GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 is 15% off in this post-Prime Day sale

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Prime Day was last week, so all of the hottest Prime Day deals should be over by now, right? Wrong! Amazon’s official Prime Day sale might be done, but some brands are still offering new Prime Day deals on some of their best-selling products. That includes the fan-favorite mini PC maker GEEKOM, which is back with a post-Prime Day deal that is available exclusively to BGR readers.

The Intel-powered GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 is one of the company’s top-rated models, offering tons of power in a shockingly compact enclosure. From July 22-28, BGR readers can pick up this epic mini PC model on Amazon for just $466 instead of $549 when they use the coupon code BGRIT12I7 at checkout.

Available on Amazon

Last week, we covered a terrific exclusive Prime Day deal from GEEKOM on the A5 Mini PC. Plenty of our readers got in on the action and ordered one, and we’re certain that they’re going to love it. This week, however, there are two key differences with the exclusive Prime Day deal that GEEKOM is offering to BGR readers.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

First, the GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 is an Intel-powered mini PC, while the A5 from last week was an ARM model with an AMD chip. And second, the Mini PC IT12 is a bit higher-end, with more impressive specs and, as a result, more power and faster performance.

Image source: GEEKOM

As you can see above, the GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 has enough oomph to power up to four monitors simultaneously. That includes two monitors running at 4K resolution, plus another two monitors running at 8K resolution. This model is truly a multitasker’s dream!

You can tackle video or photo editing on multiple displays with ease, or cram dozens of charts onto your screens if you’re a day trader. You can also watch a movie on one screen while you work with your Excel spreadsheets or other documents on your main monitor, but don’t tell your boss that we gave you the idea.

All this multitasking magic in the GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 comes courtesy of two main components. First, we have the powerful 4.7GHz 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, which touts 10 cores, 16 threads, and 24MB of cache. Second, this NUC comes with Intel UHD graphics, offering plenty of processing power, while the Mini PC IT12 consumes only 90 watts of electricity. That’s about 25% as much energy consumption as a traditional desktop computer.

Add in 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and you get a screaming machine that’s powerful enough for just about anything you can throw at it.

Image source: GEEKOM

Connectivity is another area where this GEEKOM mini PC shines.

Despite measuring only 8.94 x 6.93 x 5.28 inches, the GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 has all the ports you could possibly want on a compact computer.

On the front, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports alongside a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also an SD card reader on the side, which photographers will definitely appreciate. On the back, you’ll find two USB 4 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB 2.0 port, and a 2.5Gbps LAN port. This model also ships with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.

Available on Amazon

It’s pretty clear that the GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 is a monster when it comes to power and performance. It’s beyond impressive that GEEKOM manages to pack all of that tech into such a compact enclosure. What’s even more impressive, however, is the post-Prime Day deal that the company is offering to BGR readers.

Use the coupon code BGRIT12I7 at checkout to get the GEEKOM IT12 for just $466 instead of $549 on Amazon. This is the best deal of the season on this model, and it’s only available from July 22-28.