7 ECOVACS Prime Day deals to save money on the ultimate robot vacuums & mops

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

There are certain products that BGR readers always seem to be shopping for during Prime Day each year. Robot vacuums are always near the top of the list, which makes plenty of sense. Prime Day offers a great opportunity to save big on many of the best robot vacuum and mop models out there. In 2024, that’s especially true when it comes to ECOVACS and its extensive lineup of awesome DEEBOT robot vacuum and mop models.

For Prime Day 2024, ECOVACS is offering seven different deals that slash some of its best robots ever to all-time low prices. The star of the show is the exciting new ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO, which is much more than just a robot vacuum and mop. This model is already a bargain at its regular retail price, but the 25% Prime Day discount that ECOVACS is offering makes it a can’t-miss deal.

We’ll tell you about that offer and more in this roundup of the best EVCOVACS Prime Day deals of 2024.

Featured deal: ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO hits a new all-time low price

Image source: Jonathan Geller for BGR

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO is one of my favorite new robot vacuums released in the past year. I’m not the only one, as you can see if you read our ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO review from earlier this year.

Several things make this model great, but there’s one feature in particular that separates the T30S from other robot vacuum and mop combination devices. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO isn’t just a robot vacuum. It also isn’t just a robot vacuum and mop. This awesome ECOVACS model is an all-in-one cleaning hub, featuring three different cleaning solutions in a single package.

First, you get a wonderfully powerful robot vacuum at the center of the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO. The DEEBOT T30S features ultra-powerful 11,000Pa max suction, making it one of the most powerful models out there right now. You’ll never have to worry about any dirt, dust, or pet hair being left behind on your hard flooring, carpets, and rugs.

Second, you get an excellent robot mop. This model offers intelligent mopping with two spinning pads. It also has extra reach to ensure as much floor coverage as possible, including corners. In our tests, the DEEBOT T30S offered some of the best mop robot mop performance we’ve seen.

And third, you get an extra feature you won’t find on rival models: a separate handheld vacuum. Robot vacuums are great on their own, and they’ve gotten so advanced in recent years. Of course, there are obviously still limitations and areas that no robot vacuum can clean. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO has a separate handheld vacuum that docks in the base station for things like stairs, furniture, and other tough-to-reach spots. It’s an excellent feature, and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Image source: Jonathan Geller for BGR

One of my favorite things about the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO is what happens after it’s done cleaning your home. Thanks to an innovative base station design, you don’t have to lift a finger to clean the robot or the handheld vacuum during everyday use.

As you expect, the base station empties all the dirt and dust from the robot vacuum. It also washes the robot’s mop pads and dries them with hot hair to prevent bacteria growth and odors. Then comes my favorite part: the handheld vacuum automatically empties in the base station, too! It even uses the same dirt collection bag in the base station, so you don’t have to worry about replacing multiple bags.

This is one of the best robot vacuum and mop combo models you can buy. And needless to say, the best typically comes at a price.

The $1,199.99 retail price of the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO is actually very reasonable. There are plenty of lesser combo robots that cost way more, and they don’t even include the additional handheld vacuum. That’s still a lot of money, however, which is why ECOVACS’s Prime Day offer is such a big deal.

On July 16-17 only, you can get the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO system for just $899.99. That’s a new all-time low price, and it’s one of the best deals you’ll find during Prime Day 2024.

More Prime Day deals from ECOVACS

In addition to the TS30 COMBO deal, ECOVACS is offering several other impressive deals for Prime Day 2024. Some of its best and newest models are on sale at all-time low prices, like the flagship ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop that’s on sale for $899.99 instead of $1,499.99.

You can also pick up the DEEBOT T30S without the COMBO feature that adds the all-in-one base station and handheld vacuum. That model retails for $999.99, but it’s down to $699.99 for Prime Day.

Here are all of the Prime Day deals that are on offer from ECOVACS in 2024:

