Ecobee thermostat deals start at $150 for Easter 2022

Easter 2022 sales are in full swing and Mother’s Day is right around the corner. There are so many big sales events happening right now, and we’ve been highlighting all the best ones. But there’s one particular set of deals that should be a no-brainer. Amazon’s ecobee thermostat deals for Easter 2022 are fantastic!

Now that summer weather is upon us, products like the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite SmartThermostat are absolutely essential. And they happen to be on sale at the lowest prices of the year right now.

These smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter. With that in mind, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these terrific bargains.

Ecobee’s discounts on both thermostat models offer the lowest prices of the year. That means you know you’re getting the best possible deal if you get in on the action right now. And on top of those two bargains, the hot new Ecobee SmartCamera is on sale as well. You can pick up a bunch of them for just $79.99 each.

Ecobee thermostat deals

It doesn’t matter whether it costs $200 or $2,000. Either way, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase. That’s because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills.

Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself. If you find a good deal, your cost will be recouped much quicker.

That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Ecobee thermostat deals for Easter 2022.

Image source: ecobee

The $250 Ecobee SmartThermostat is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have. Plus, this model has awesome features you won’t find in a Nest.

The best example is built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That’s right, it’s basically a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in!

$250 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to just $199.99 for Easter 2022. If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like built-in voice control, the $180 Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat is on sale right now for $149.99. You really can’t go wrong at that price.

As we mentioned earlier, those are both the lowest prices of the year.

On top of all that, Ecobee’s popular SmartCamera is on sale too. It retails for $100 but it’s down to $79.99 for Easter 2022. And finally, the Ecobee SmartSensors for doors and windows are down to $59.99 for a 2-pack.

These deals are all around from now until April 27th. They’re all sellout risks though, so you might want to check them out sooner rather than later.

All of Amazon’s Ecobee deals

Want one place to see all of Amazon’s Ecobee thermostat deals and other deals available right now? We’ve made it easy for you to shop them all:

Thermostats

Other smart home devices

