Don’t delay as the Dreo air purifier discount will be gone soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Wouldn’t it be great to know if the air you’re breathing in was healthy? You may think about having a smoke or carbon monoxide detector when that question first comes up. But those just alert you whether or not something is going wrong in your home. They don’t actually fix the issue. But a device like the Dreo Macro Pro air purifier will register there’s an issue and take care of it.

We’ve highlighted the Dreo Macro Pro air purifier in the past and have raved about how efficient it is. We’ll continue to sing its praises but what you should be aware of is the Dreo air purifier discount that you can get right now. But you have to hurry because it’s only here for a few more days. Read on to find out more.

The Dreo air purifier discount you want

As we mentioned above, this will alert you that your air quality isn’t great but also change that for you. Upon turning it on, it takes a reading of the room and assigns a grade, ranging from excellent to poor. If you put it in Auto Mode, it will adjust itself according to the reading and set the fan speed to circulate clean air more efficiently. The air intake drags pollutants from all sides.

This will purify a room up to 1358 sq. ft. in only an hour. Powered by a pioneering brushless motor, this can reach up to 6 ft/s in terms of circulating clean air. Every breath you take will be a fresh one. Typically, this costs $139.99. But through May 8, 2022, you can clip a $15 coupon that brings it down to just $124.99.

Dreo Air Purifier Macro Pro, True HEPA Filter, Up to 1358ft² Coverage, 20dB Low Noise, PM2.5 Se… List Price: $139.99 Price: $124.99 You Save: $15.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More to love

The Dreo Macro Pro captures 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns. Smoke, pet dander, odor, and dust have met their match. The three-stage, high-efficiency, H13 true HEPA filter only has to be replaced every eight months. Also, you barely hear the machine running most of the time.

If you need to use Turbo Mode, it will crank the motor to put out its highest output. But if your air quality is good, it will continue to cycle air at an extremely low volume. In Sleep Mode, it’s down to just 20 dB. The buttons couldn’t be simpler to understand and all you need to do to start it is plug it in.

Hurry before the discount runs out

If you’re looking for better air quality, you don’t want to miss out on the Dreo air purifier discount. The coupon is only good through May 8th. Especially in this day and age, where the prices of everything are going up, you might as well take advantage of a sale. So hurry up and enjoy better air to breathe in your home, thanks to the Dreo Macro Pro air purifier.