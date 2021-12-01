Cozy up for the holidays with XGIMI home theater projectors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can almost hear it now. The conversation at the holiday dinner table turns to, “So what has everyone been watching?” People start to discuss the games they watched recently or the movies they have been meaning to see. The different streaming platforms and shows that can’t be missed are all mentioned. For you, knowing you’ve been watching shows and movies in terrific clarity, you easily join the conversation with your picks. That’s because XGIMI home theater projectors changed your entertainment setup.

XGIMI home theater projectors are awesome upgrades to help you catch up on those shows you’ve missed. But they are great for those who are hosting events during the holidays. You can show everyone what kind of entertainment setup they’ve been missing. Right now, you can get some great holiday deals as well. Let’s take a look.

XGIMI home theater projectors with bundle deals

If you’re looking for more bang for your buck this holiday season, the XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector is a great option. This packs stunning 1080p FHD resolution for a clear visual display. This features Intelligent Screen Adaption technology which has automatic focusing, screen adjustment, and obstacle avoidance. It boasts 800 ANSI lumens and will fill up a 150″ screen with ample brightness and contrast in dark environments. But it also works great for a 60″-80″ screen on a light day.

It is packed with Android TV 10.0 and delivers access to over 5,000 apps. So catching up on shows on Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Prime Video is simple, as long as you can find the time. The dual 3W Harman Kardon speakers can pair with DTS and DOLBY setups. From now through December 14th, the Elfin is down 15%, so it’ll only cost you $549. But you’ll also get an XGIMI Desktop Stand Pro free! That’s a $100 value added in!

XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector + XGIMI Desktop Stand Pro Price: $549.00

Keep your projector raised

Another spectacular option is the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector. This delivers True 4K Technology with 8.29 million pixels and ultra-bright 2200 ANSI lumens. It’ll fill your room with sound, thanks to the dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers. It is compatible with DTS-HD and DTS Studio Sound as well as Dolby Digital for a more robust listening experience. With Auto Keystone Correction, both horizontal and vertical, you don’t have to worry about adjusting the projector yourself.

It has autofocus and obstacle avoidance as well. The X-VUE 2.0 Image Engine offers super-smooth motion compensation. This also features Android 10.0 technology, so streaming has never been simpler. But from now through December 14th, XGIMI is bundling this with the XGIMI Projector Floor Stand, a $199 value for free!

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector + XGIMI Projector Floor Stand Price: $1,699.00

Bring your XGIMI home theater projectors with you

Carry the XGIMI Halo True Short Throw Projector with you or post up with it at home. The native 1080p FHD resolution paired with bright 800 ANSI lumens delivers a 225% clearer image than mainstream 720p projectors. The high-capacity built-in battery provides you with two hours of playtime on a 150″ screen. That is perfect for indoor or outdoor viewing.

With the built-in Android TV, you’ll have access to 5,000+ apps for your viewing pleasure. The manual vertical and horizontal keystone correction and autofocus ensure a crystal-clear photo. You can get this through December 14th for $679.15 and XGIMI will throw in an XGIMI Carry Case for free! Tote it with you with ease!

XGIMI Halo True Short Throw Projector + XGIMI Carry Case List Price: $799.00 Price: $679.15 You Save: $119.85 (15%)

Enjoy the deals before it’s too late

Remember, these deals won’t last forever. So you better act fast if you want to enjoy the best bundle deals XGIMI has to offer. The XGIMI home theater projectors can help you catch up on those shows you heard about from your holiday table.

