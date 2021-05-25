Best Waffle Cone and Bowl Maker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ice cream is a dessert that works any time of year. While you may be envisioning a warm summer day and ice cream tightly swirled and starting to melt, trust us when we say it’s just as good in the wintertime. Maybe we are just big ice cream lovers, but there’s so many great flavors and toppings that go along with it that it’s hard for us not to be excited. Anyway, there are definitely two types of ice cream lovers: those who prefer a cone and those who prefer a bowl. Maybe you prefer one sometimes and the other at other points. That’s totally fine. But if you’re sick of buying possibly stale options from the store, you may want to take matters into your own hands. You can make waffle cones and waffle bowls at home. If you misread that, we are saying you can eat ice cream out of a bowl made of waffles. If this sounds like an amazing idea, check out any of the five waffle cone and bowl makers we’ve handpicked below. You’ll be ready to make the best ice cream cone or sundae of your life.

Get it ready in a hurry

You won’t sit and wait for yours to out when you have the CucinaPro Waffle Cone and Bowl Maker. This makes homemade ice cream bowls and cones in minutes. You can also make stroopwafel in this as well. The plates are 100% non-stick and it takes no time to clean it up. It includes one waffle cone roller to form waffle cones. The bowl includes a press to shape your waffle bowl easily.

Key Features:

Makes a waffle cone in minutes

Cone-rolling form and bowl press included

100% non-stick plates

Use it for all meals

Whether you’re eating breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert, you can find a place for the Presto 03500 Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker. This makes a four-inch thick waffle that’s fluffy and tender. There isn’t any type of special batter needed, so you can make homemade or store bought batter. This also includes recipes for traditional waffles to help you out. You can fill the bowls with eggs, meats, fruit, butter, syrup, whipped or ice cream. You can even make chicken waffle tacos if you want. The possibilities are endless and the cleanup is easy, as the nonstick grids allow you to extract the bowl without breaking or tearing it. Just pour in the batter and close the lid and it’ll start baking.

Key Features:

Makes four-inch thick waffle bowls

Can be used all day

Nonstick grids for easy extraction

Find the right balance for your creation

Whether you like it lighter or darker, the Brentwood Appliances Ts-1450bl Waffle Cone Maker can accommodate that. This 750-watt machine allows you to adjust the temperature, so you’ll be able to pick the best one for your preference. There are power and preheat indicator lights, so you’ll know when it’s turned on and when it’s ready for your batter. You can make sugar, wafer, and waffle cones using this and it comes with a cone forming tool to help you craft the perfect ones. The waffle making plate is seven inches in diameter and the entire machine weighs less than three pounds, so you’ll be able to store it without much trouble.

Key Features:

Power and preheat indicator lights

750 watts

Adjustable temperature range

Make some smaller ones

If you’re in the market for smaller bowls, check out the Dash Mini Waffle Maker. This is great for breakfast, burrito bowls, ice cream, and other sweet desserts. There is a recipe guide included with the purchase. This allows you to make crispy and tasty treats very quickly. There is no special batter needed, so you can use store-bought waffle batter. This weighs just over one pound, so it’s super portable. It’s great for a first apartment or to bring with you on an RV trip. The four-inch cooking surface provides individual portions.

Key Features:

No special batter needed

Weighs just over a pound

Four-inch cooking surface

Churn out more at once

The StarBlue Double Waffle Bowl Maker will get your dessert or breakfast ready quickly. This can make two bowls at once with the double cup design that helps in the baking. The nonstick cooking plates are sleek and easy to use. You’ll get four-inch thick waffle bowls in moments, as this harnesses 1200 watts of power. You’ll also receive five mouth-watering recipes to try again and again. The locking system is designed to keep it shut while it’s in use.

Key Features:

Double cup design

1200 watts

Locking system