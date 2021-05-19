Best Travel Alarm Clock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you travel a lot for business? If you do, sometimes you don’t even know what state you’re in or what airport or train station you’re heading to or from. In order to make sure you’re getting where you need to be, you’ll need a travel alarm clock that won’t fail. Sure, most people use their phone alarms, but there’s always the chance it could die during the night. It’s better to be safe than sorry and having a backup plan in a travel alarm clock is never a bad idea. You can even keep it in your luggage, so you’ll always have it. Here are some of the best options on the market today to keep your schedule in line.

Image source: Marathon/Amazon

For an alarm clock that has dual purposes, check out the Marathon Travel Alarm Clock. It is foldable, making storing it for your trip super easy. Plus, it can swivel 180°, allowing you to place it wherever. It also doubles as a cellphone holder, so you don’t have to just lay your phone flat on the dresser or side table. It has a button activated backlight to help you see in the dark and it’ll display the time, date, and local weather, in either Celsius or Fahrenheit. The alarm is loud and can be snoozed, ideal for anyone who oversleeps. It is powered by a AAA battery, which is included.

Swivels 180°

Doubles as a cellphone holder

Powered by a AAA battery

Image source: Peakeep/Amazon

If you prefer a chic looking clock, then the Peakeep Ultra Small Battery Travel Alarm Clock is right for you. This compact clock measures 2 1/4″ x 2 1/4″ x 1 1/4″ and only weighs two ounces, so you can carry it easily. The alarm switch is located on the top, so it’s simple to reach. The snooze and light bars are on the side of the clock, away from the clock setting dials on the back. The manual backlit dial glows throughout the night and the hands will stay illuminated for a few minutes after the lights have gone out. You can set the alarm in four stages with the noise ascending louder if you wish.

2 1/4″ x 2 1/4″ x 1 1/4″

Extremely small with manual backlit dial

Set the alarm in four stages

Image source: Travelwey/Amazon

Giving you an inexpensive option, the Travelwey Digital Travel Alarm Clock is as simple as it gets. It shows you the time and that’s it. There’s no need to set up anything else and no need to be confused by multiple numbers on the display. It’s a great option for kids and senior citizens. There’s an on/off switch, so you can turn it off to save the battery. You can snooze the alarm and there’s a five second on-demand light, so you can see the time at night. Travelwey designed this clock based on customer feedback.

Designed based on customer feedback

Great option for kids and senior citizens

Five second on-demand light

Image source: HeimVision/Amazon

If you don’t always want to wake up to the same alarm while you’re on vacation that you do at home, choose the HeimVision LED Digital Alarm Clock. This has a large LED display with five dimmers, so you can adjust the brightness level to your preferences. It is not harsh on your eyes and when it is plugged in, it will stay lit. There are 13 ringtones available that can be selected to brighten your day. The volume is divided into three levels, so you can pick the one that is best for you. You can set two separate alarms for you not to have to snooze the first one. The built-in sound sensor causes the alarm clock to light up when it reaches 90db.

13 ringtones available

Five dimmers

Can set two separate alarms

Image source: FAMICOZY/Amazon

The FAMICOZY Mini Size Alarm Clock comes in three colors. The analog face is sharp and sleek as the hands light up for a while in the dark. It is the size of almost half of a credit card, so it is super easy to carry it around. The quartz movement has a sweeping second hand so the ticking noise won’t happen. You can repeat a snoozing alarm every five minutes. This needs a AA battery that is not included to work. The big alarm switch is on the top.

Almost half of a credit card in size

Quartz movement makes no ticking noise

Needs a AA battery