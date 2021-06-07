Best Sugar Dispenser to Pour for Your Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Add some sweetness into your life and, most importantly, your tea or coffee by making sure you always have a sugar dispenser in your home. When it’s time to bake, you can pull out the bag of sugar to work with. But you don’t want to have to do that every time you just want a little sugar in your tea. Keeping a sugar dispenser on the countertop will guarantee that you know where the sugar is and your guests can grab it easily. Now, you definitely want to make sure you don’t just have a Tupperware holding all of your sugar. You want something that is easy to pour from, which is why there are specific dispensers you can use for the situation. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite ones, so when you’re realizing your tea is too bland, you won’t have to take out a dry measuring cup. Here are our picks for the best sugar dispensers on the market.

Don’t dump out too much

How can you best measure how much sugar is going to come out of the container? Picking up the Honey-Can-Do Zevro KCH-06074 Pro Sugar ‘N More Dispenser will certainly help. This is a great tool for portion control and measuring for sugar, salt, artificial sweetener, powdered sugar and other powdered ingredients. This will dispense a measured amount every time you squeeze the lever. This is a consistent practice each time you squeeze, so you know exactly how much you’ll be getting in your drink. This unique and patented design is a massive help in the kitchen, especially for people who tend to over pour. The interchangeable mechanism can dispense 1/4 tsp, 1/2 tsp or 1 tsp, depending on what you prefer. This keeps moisture and air out to preserve the freshness of your sugar. This holds two cups of sugar, so you can refill it when it runs out. You can also pour or sprinkle from the top of the container as well, so you don’t only have to use the lever system. This is also perfect for anyone with poor hand strength or dexterity. It measures 2.4″ x 2.2″ x 6.5″, so it won’t take up much room in your kitchen or on your table.

Pour or sprinkle from the top

Consistent practice each time you squeeze

Won’t take up much room

Pour from the side

If you’re interested in a more conventional sugar dispenser for your display but still want to be able to watch how much pours out, opt for the OXO Good Grips Sugar Dispenser. This goes perfectly with the OXO Good Grips Creamer Dispenser and is great for having a sugar dispenser close at hand. You can easily pour it in your coffee, tea, cereal or on top of fruit. The side spout allows for easy and controlled pouring while also minimizing moisture. This will prevent the sugar from clumping and ensuring a smooth pour every time you use it. The stainless steel accents on the dispenser give it a real conventional vibe. This holds up to nine ounces of sugar and has a clear, BPA-free plastic body. The body shows the fill levels and the lid twists off, allowing you to refill it with ease. This should only be hand washed, as it cannot run through the dishwasher. The spout is simple to close, as you just have to push it inward. This is wide enough for all types of sugar.

Prevents the sugar from clumping

Wide enough for all types of sugar

Minimizes moisture

Looks pretty in the kitchen

Reminding you of a sugar dispenser you may have seen at a diner, the Tablecraft HJ810 Sugar Shaker has an updated design. Just like the previous one, it holds nine ounces of sugar. But this one has a lovely jade green design that is decorative and will stand out. The glass is very sturdy and will compliment the other items on your table. The top has a small hole that the sugar will pour out of. It’s easy to tip and simple to hold. The design actually adds some more grip to the dispenser. It has a stainless steel, screw-on top that makes it easy to take off and put on for refilling. You can wash this out easily or put it in the dishwasher. It measures 3.06″ x 5.75″ and, on its own, it weighs just over a pound, so you won’t have trouble carrying or using this.

Measures 3.06″ x 5.75″

Weighs just over a pound on its own

Jade green design

Don’t spend too much

Save your money and look for something like the J&M Design Sugar Dispenser & Shaker. This will pour the perfect measurement for whatever you need. The sleek and modern design adds to its appeal. The clear, high quality glass body has a chrome, twist-off dispenser cap that will give you lasting improvement. It holds 7.5 ounces and it is safe to put in the dishwasher. It will not take up much room on your countertop.

High quality glass body

Sleek and modern design

Holds 7.5 ounces

Get the exact right amount

For those who need to dispense a specific amount, check out the KitchenArt Automeasure Adjustable Sugar Dispenser/Shaker. This automatically dispenses the accurate measure of sugar, as you can adjust what that is. This holds 3/4 of a cup of sugar, you can tune the dial to adjust the dispensing amount to 1/2 teaspoons, 3/4 teaspoons, or one teaspoon. The dispenser is made from SAN plastic and it also pours from the top if you need it to. On its own, it weighs 64 ounces.

Dispenser is made from SAN plastic

Weighs 64 ounces

Tune the dial