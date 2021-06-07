Click to Skip Ad
Best Stroller Fan

June 7th, 2021 at 4:32 PM
Going for walks when the weather is nice out is one of the most pleasant ways to spend a morning, afternoon, or evening. For one thing, it’s great exercise especially if you make it a regular staple of your day. There’s also an added incentive if you have a young child to go out for walks in a stroller. It gets your child out of the house and lets you all get some fresh air. But on hotter days, it may be a little too hot for your child. In order to keep them cooler, attaching a stroller fan is a smart and efficient way to give them some breeze. You’ll be able to shoot some cooling air right on your baby and make the ride more comfortable for them. We’ve highlighted five of the best options on the market today for you to attach to your stroller. Give your son or daughter a breezier ride.

Get the proper angle for the most amount of air

Best Adjustable Fan

You’re going to want a fan that is able to be adjusted. With the Diono Stroller Fan, that’s exactly the case. This portable cooling fan has a flexible neck that adjusts its angle easily to create the perfect cooling breeze. All you’ll need to do is clip it to the push bar of the stroller and angle it downward to get the proper breeze. It runs on two AA batteries (not included) and it has a big fan head to provide more air. It will fit most strollers, thanks to the large and robust clip that will attach to the bar. It is safe to use for children as the cover is specifically designed to not allow small fingers to reach the blades.

Key Features:

  • Flexible neck that adjusts the angle easily
  • Runs on two AA batteries
  • Cover is specifically designed to not allow small fingers to reach the blades
Diono Stroller Fan, Clip-On Portable Cooling Fan for Child Comfort, White List Price:$19.99 Price:$13.60 You Save:$6.39 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about tossing out the batteries

Best Rechargeable Fan

Wearing out batteries and having to replace them when they are through can be a pain. You need a stockpile of batteries to change out the ones when you’re done with them. But with the SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip Fan for Baby Strollers, you don’t have to worry about that. This has a unique design, making it an original and fashion battery clip fan. The battery for this fan is rechargeable and it works for between 2.5-6 hours, depending on the speed it’s being used at. It comes with a USB cable to charge it. It’s extremely compact, measuring 7.5″ x 6″ x 4″, and it can be clipped many different places.

Key Features:

  • Unique design
  • Battery is rechargeable and comes with a USB cable to charge it
  • Measures 7.5″ x 6″ x 4″
SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Stroller Fan, Portable Mini Desk Fan Rechargeable(Yellow) Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For a fan that can be used in the crib or stroller

Best for Stroller or Crib

A fan that can be equipped pretty much anywhere is the TianNorth Clip Fan. This is a rechargeable fan that has multi-angle adjustments. The USB fan has three speed levels (low, medium, high) and when the battery power is low, it will only run on low. It will work up to 2-6 hours depending on your speed and you can barely hear it while it’s on, as even the high gear only registers 68dB. The fan has a flexible hose and a solid clip, so you can clip it to a crib rung or the stroller bar and angle it downward.

Key Features:

  • Three speed levels
  • Soft sounding
  • Clips to crib rung or stroller bar
TianNorth Clip Fan Rechargeable Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan For Baby Strollers,Home,… List Price:$17.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$2.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Power your fan multiple ways

Most Versatile for Powering

A soft-sounding fan is right up anyone’s alley when it comes to trying to sleep with it on. The BLUBOON Clip on Fan Battery comes with a 2200mAh Lithium battery that it runs on and it doesn’t make a lot of noise. This has a low power consumption and a low sound, even when it’s running at high speed. The grill is small so a baby can’t put their fingers inside the cage. You can power this multiple ways such as from a computer, power bank, solar panel, USB car charger, 5V USB power source or any socket with a DC 5V USB power adapter. This has a secure clip to fasten wherever you put it, especially if on a stroller. The fan itself measures 5″ so it’s extremely compact.

Key Features:

  • Small grill so babies can’t put fingers inside cage
  • Can be powered multiple ways
  • Extremely compact
BLUBOON Clip On Fan Battery Operated Quiet Silent 5" Portable Stroller Fan Price:$60.86 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Give them all the swirling breeze

Best for Rotating

Having a moving fan makes a huge difference when it’s hot out, so the EasyAcc Baby Stroller Fan is a great purchase. This is a USB-powered fan only, so you don’t have to worry about replacing batteries. It has two adjustable speeds and can be rotated 720° to give you a swirling breeze. It is quiet and stable and comes with a 1.2m separate charging cable. The clip will strap on to the bar and stay put.

Key Features:

  • Can be rotated 720 degrees
  • Has two adjustable speeds
  • USB-powered only
Camping Fan, EasyAcc USB Camping Fan with LED Lantern 2 Speeds Portable Tent Fan with Durable H… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR.

