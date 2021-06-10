Best Speaker Shelf to Enhance Your System

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Binge watching has become a part of the daily lives of many people around the world. Being able to see what happens next in a show that you’re really into feeds really well into the “must have it” mindset that we have. While you’re watching your favorite shows or movies, you’re going to want to enjoy them in the best way possible. Whether you’re someone who needs to press the “Watch Next Episode” button immediately or you’re able to wait a whole week, you want a killer sound system to go with your TV setup. Setting up speakers can become a bit complicated, as you need to find the ones that best serve your home layout. With the help of speaker shelves and stands, you’ll be able to make them a part of your decor. For those looking to outfit their abode with speakers, there are many different kinds on the market. We’ve highlighted five of our favorite shelving options, so you’ll be more inclined to continue binge watching long after you should’ve gone to sleep. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best speaker shelves and stands.

Keep your satellite speakers ready

Providing you with flexibility, the Atlantic Adjustable Height Speaker Stands come in a set of two and let you set them however you prefer. You’ll get two speakers that will hold most satellite speakers, giving you a lot of options. You can adjust the height of these speakers from 27″ to 48″, meaning you can choose how to set these up at whatever height works the best for your room layout. The two speaker stands can hold up a combined five pounds. Each one measures 11.5″ x 10.5″ x 49.25″, so the thin design should fit in most areas of your room. These are made from cast-iron construction and have non-marring feet that won’t scratch up your floor. The base is three-sided for stability and the pole and base will conceal your speaker cables, so they won’t be unsightly.

Key Features:

Three-sided for stability

Conceals the cables

Can hold a combined five pounds

Keep it clear

For a classy display that you can mount on your wall, consider the WALI Floating Wall Mounted Shelf. You can get just a single shelf to hold your speaker, DVD or Blu-ray player, satellite or cable boxes, game consoles, or hi-fi and surround speakers. It supports a maximum of 8kg. It is a large, strengthened, tempered glass shelf and each measure 380 x 280 x 5mm. It comes with a cable management system that lets you hide all of your cables. These are easy to mount to the wall and you get everything that you’ll need to put them up.

Key Features:

Comes with a cable management system

Easy to mount to the wall

Single shelf

Show off vertical speakers

You’ll be able to increase the sound quality from your bookshelf speakers with the SANUS BF31-B1 31″ Speaker Stands for Bookshelf Speakers. These absorb energy, thanks to their MDF construction, while increasing sound quality and isolating the acoustics. You’ll receive two speakers that have pads that are non-slip, keeping your speakers in place and the stands rigid. There are also removable carpet spikes for improved stability for soft, carpeted areas. This set is perfect for any room of the house because of that. You’ll be able to conceal the unsightly cables using the built-in wire path. Each one measures 29.6″ x 11.2″ x 2.5″ and the top plate measure 5″ x 5″. Any assembly hardware that you’ll need is included with your purchase.

Key Features:

Absorb energy

Keeps speakers in place

Removable carpet spikes

Place them where you want them

Just like you’re seen in an art museum, the Umbra Showcase Floating Shelves allow you to display your smaller speakers along your wall. You can get this set of there in either black, charcoal, or white and each one measures 4″ x 3″ x 1″. Each one will support up to 2.5 pounds and they are easy to install. Once they are installed, you won’t be able to see the assembly hardware, as it’s against the wall. These are truly versatile, as you’ll be able to place smart speakers, as well as trophies, art, or even cell phones and keys. You can just wipe them down with a damp cloth when needed to clean them.

Key Features:

Each one supports 2.5 pounds

Won’t see the assembly hardware

Wipe them down with a damp cloth

Bring the music with you

You don’t always need to set up speakers in your house (unless you’re having a house party). For those looking to bring the speakers with them to a party or a gig, consider the VideoSecu 2 Heavy Duty PA DJ Club Adjustable Height Satellite Speaker Stand Mount. These have a black finish and are made up of steel that support up to 30 pounds for stereo and audio equipment. You can adjust the height of these from 26.5″ to 47″. The side clamping top plate measures 5.5″ but can be extended to 11″ to better clasp onto your speakers. You can even rotate the top panel 180° and tilt it +/- 10° for optimal play. You’ll be able to hide your wires and keep it firmly planted on the ground, as there are adjustable rubber feet that work on carpet or hard floors.

Key Features:

Support up to 30 pounds of stereo equipment

Rotate the top panel

Adjustable rubber feet