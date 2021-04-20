If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Comfort food is something that brings you back to where you feel warm and gushy inside. It’s the feeling of home and that you’re happy with your decisions. For many, you’ll find soul food, like chicken or macaroni and cheese as viable options when it comes to comfort food. For others, there is ice cream or chips and dips. For many, cheese is a key component and one of the best ways to incorporate cheese into your comfort food is with a quesadilla maker. A quesadilla takes two tortillas and melts cheese and other ingredients inside of them. Then, you can cut up the dish into wedges, making them easier to dip in salsas, sour cream, or guacamole. Rather than attempting to make it in a pan, a quesadilla maker will crisp up both sides at the same time, so you won’t have to worry about flipping it and having toppings spill out in the pan. It delivers you quick and easy comfort food in no time. We’ve highlighted five of the best quesadilla makers on the market to make it feel like home in your stomach.

You likely have seen George Foreman grills before that get rid of fat for leaner meals. The George Foreman Electric Quesadilla Maker takes that same type of technology to the quesadilla. While you may imagine having oozing cheese is a bad thing when it comes to cooking surfaces, it’s totally fine here, as the nonstick surface wipes clean after each use. This has six deep dish pockets that pack in maximum flavor. The deep dish pockets make room for all of your favorite quesadilla ingredients and act as cutting guides when it’s time to serve. This measures 10″ in diameter and the outer ridge seals the quesadilla to create a tidy pocket that you’ll bite into and immediately taste the ingredients. This features a slip-resistant grip, an integrated cord wrap, and the ability to store the machine vertically for easier cleanup.

Six deep dish pockets

10″ in diameter

Nonstick surface

Fill yours up as much as you want

If you’re looking to really stuff your quesadilla, you want a machine that can make that work like the Nostalgia Taco Tuesday Deluxe 8-inch 6-wedge Electric Quesadilla Maker. When the lid closes, it will cut your quesadilla into six different wedges, making it easy to eat. The extra stuffing latch allows you to adjust the lid for either thick or thin quesadillas. This is an 8″ cooking surface that delivers you a cooked quesadilla in just minutes. There are two indicator lights, one that lets you know when it’s preheated and one that lets you know it’s on. You can just wipe this clean when you are done with it and then store it vertically if you want.

Extra stuffing latch

8″ cooking surface

Two indicator lights

Use it for more than quesadillas

While you won’t get six evenly cut sections when you use the Dash 8″ Express Electric Round Griddle, you can make more kinds of food in it. You can make eggs, cookies, pancakes, grilled cheese, stir fry, and burgers, on top of quesadillas in this. It is compact and portable and the 8″ diameter cooking surface takes up minimal counter space. This is great for dorm rooms or RVs. The dual PFOA-free, nonstick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results. Once the indicator light turns off after you plug it in, that means it’s preheated and ready to be used.

Round griddle surface

Compact and portable

Provides an even cook

Deliver your quesadilla quickly

The Brentwood Quesadilla Maker is a great addition to any kitchen. This will produce an 8″ quesadilla and cut it into six even sections. This has a powerful 900 watt cooking element that delivers a cooked meal in just minutes. The nonstick plates are easy to wipe down clean. This features a removable drip tray that will deliver less mess and help you get rid of the oils that can cook up during your meal. It comes in a fiery red color that is sure to stick out.

Powerful 900 watt cooking element

Nonstick plates

Removable drip tray

Make a wider quesadilla

The Elite Gourmet Mexican Taco Tuesday Quesadilla Maker is just what you need. This creates a bigger quesadilla than any of the other options, as it measures 11″ in diameter. This will cook a quesadilla in under five minutes and can be cleaned up extremely quickly. The unit stands vertically for convenient and tidy upright storage. This has a drainage rim and a drip tray that allows you to catch any drippings to eliminate the mess before it starts. The two indicator lights show you when it is on and when it is preheated. The locking latch will keep the filling intact.

Unit stands vertically

11″ in diameter

Locking latch keeps filling intact

