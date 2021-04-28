If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

“You have to put up your photo as soon as you take it or else you won’t get as many likes as you possibly can on it.” That is the mindset of some people in this day and age, as getting that satisfaction of posting a great picture means a lot and can help boost your profile. But for those who love to take pictures and then share them with friends, there’s a different way to actually share them. Rather than waiting to print out pictures when you get home, or actually needing bringing in a roll of film to your local developer (which seems like ages ago), you can print photos from your phone. That’s possible if you have a portable photo printer. A portable photo printer that links with your phone can have your photos printed in no time and allows you to share a physical copy of them with your friends. We’ve highlighted five of the best options on the market to help you get your photos faster, especially if you want to have them at a party.

Make it simple to carry

Image source: Canon/Amazon

You can easily toss the Canon IVY Mobile Mini Photo Printer in a bag or even in your back pocket. That’s because it measures 4.7″ x 3.2″ x 0.7″ and is more or less flat, so it’s extremely portable. It will print 2″ x 3″ photos in an instant. You can print from Bluetooth or from social media from your phone. It is compatible with mobile devices running iOS 9.0 or later and Android devices running Android 4.4 or later. You can connect via Bluetooth or via the Canon mini print app to make it easier to upload and print out your photos. The photos will have peel and stick backings, allowing you to add them directly to notebooks, jackets, and more. You can choose between mint green, rose gold, or slate gray. There are also packs that come with printer paper or you can just purchase the printer itself.

Key Features:

4.7″ x 3.2″ x 0.7″

Compatible with Android and iOS

Peel and stick backings

Canon IVY Mobile Mini Photo Printer through Bluetooth(R), Mint Green List Price:$129.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$29.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Everyone can print from this

Image source: HP/Amazon

You’ll know whose print is coming out of the HP Sprocket Portable 2×3″ Instant Photo Printer. That’s because this is linked up to the HP Sprocket app and can be accessed from multiple phones at once. When it is printing out a photo from one person’s phone, it will glow a specific color, letting you know whose is being printed. This features Bluetooth 5.0 and sleep mode, so it will stay connected even when it is not in use. It is compatible with Android 5 and above and iOS 10.0 or later. You’ll also see a virtual queue of who is printing next. This delivers 2″ x 3″ sticky backed photos and the printer itself is the size of a smartphone. There is a USB charging port to make setting it up and keeping it ready simple.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.0 and sleep mode

Personalized LED color when printing

USB charging

HP Sprocket Portable 2x3" Instant Photo Printer (Luna Pearl) Print Pictures on Zink Sticky-Back… List Price:$129.85 Price:$77.99 You Save:$51.86 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy looking at the pictures

Image source: Polaroid/Amazon

When you have the Polaroid Hi-Print, you’ll be able to view fantastic photos in seconds. This will deliver business card size prints in seconds, allowing you to print and stick them immediately. This utilizes innovative dye-sub cartridge technology, which helps result in incredibly vibrant photos in about 50 seconds. You can easily connect to the Polaroid Hi-Print app, which works on both iOS and Android systems. The app allows you to customize and add frames or filters to the photos before you print them. It is powered by a Lithium-ion battery, so you can recharge it and bring it with you wherever you may need it.

Key Features:

Innovative dye-sub cartridge technology

Customize and add frames or filters

Lithium-ion battery

Polaroid Hi-Print - Bluetooth Connected 2x3 Pocket Photo Printer - Dye-Sub Printer (Not Zink Co… Price:$99.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get all that you’ll need

Image source: Kodak/Amazon

With this upgrade design, the Kodak Mini 2 Retro 2.1×3.4″ Portable Photo printer delivers for you. The Mini 2 Retro prints faster than the Mini 2, cranking out pictures in 50 seconds. It also has improved print quality and reliability. You can connect via Bluetooth much easier and the cost of paper is lower. This includes 68 sheets of paper, so you’ll be set up for a while. The photos are printed in layers of ribbons with a lamination process that makes them fingerprint-proof and waterproof. The Kodak Mobile app connects on Android or iOS devices.

Key Features:

Prints faster

Improved print quality and reliability

Lamination process

Kodak Mini 2 Retro 2.1x3.4” Portable Photo Printer (60 Sheets), Wireless Connection, Compatib… Price:$114.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The one that fits your needs

Image source: Lifeprint/Amazon

The Lifeprint 2×3 Portable Photo and Video Printer works with both iPhones and Androids. You can print augmented reality, thanks to the Hyperphoto technology. They will be vibrant and vivid. You can print from all kinds of social media platforms, so you don’t have to have the photos saved in your camera roll. The app includes a full photo editing suite and you can share this directly to other Lifeprint photo printers. You can decorate your surroundings with your sticky photos and the printer itself comes in five different colors.

Key Features:

Hyperphoto technology

Prints from social media platforms

Full photo editing suite

Lifeprint 2x3 Portable Photo AND Video Printer for iPhone and Android. Make Your Photos Come To… List Price:$99.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$50.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now