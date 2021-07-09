Best Paper Towel Holder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the many underrated truths of adulting is the harrowing realization that paper towels can be quite costly — especially when you’re using three or four pieces at a time. Sometimes, this is intentional, but other times, it’s because you’re just going ripping the paper off the roll blindly. A great way to remedy this situation, and in turn, save some money (and trees) is purchasing a paper towel holder. Not only does this help you pluck the right amount every time, but it makes your kitchen look far more neat and organized. If you’re looking for a quality paper towel holder but don’t want to break the bank (or your streak of not leaving the house), you’re in luck — there are a bunch of great deals on the web. Let’s take a look at some of the best paper towel holders.

Keep the towel holder upright

Image source: OXO/Amazon

For a simple, standing paper towel holder, the OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Standing Paper Towel Holder is your best bet. This high-quality, stainless steel holder is made with a spring-activated arm that locks up and allows you to single-handedly tear off a paper towel with ease, ensuring that you’re never wasting any precious material. It’s also great for securing the roll and keeping it from unraveling. Finally, the stand accommodates all paper towel brands, so you never have to worry about compatibility.

Key Features:

Stainless steel holder

Single-handedly tear off a paper towel with ease

Accommodates all brands

Put it on your wall

Image source: Kamenstein/Amazon

If you prefer a holder that mounts to the wall, thus saving you precious counter or tabletop space, the Kamenstein 4554ASB Perfect Tear Patented Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder with Rounded Finial is a no-brainer purchase. The holder’s ‘Perfect Tear Technology’ helps you tear one piece at a time through a patented ratchet system that also prevents unwanted unraveling. Measuring in at 14″, this paper towel holder is super easy to mount and makes it simple to replace each roll, making it a great choice for a variety of rooms in the house.

Key Features:

Super easy to mount

‘Perfect Tear Technology’

Simple to replace each roll

Add this to your office

Image source: GP Pro/Amazon

On the other hand, if you need to order a paper towel kit for your job — whether it’s an office, school, hospital, or any place that requires a large number of paper towels for public use — the SofPull Centerpull Regular Capacity Paper Towel Dispenser Trial Kit by GP PRO is the perfect option. Being that this begins as a trial option, it’s a totally risk-free purchase. It features touchless, one-at-a-time dispensing to prevent germs and save paper. It can hold up to 324 sheets and even contains an automatic low paper indicator that is triggered around 50 sheets. For an automatic, intuitively designed, and inexpensive dispenser, you can’t go wrong with this purchase.

Key Features:

Touchless, on-at-a-time dispensing

Automatic low paper indicator

Holds up to 324 sheets

Set this paper towel holder up in the bathroom

Image source: San Jamar/Amazon

The San Jamar T1755TBK Ultrafold Fusion Folded Towel Dispenser is a great option for a bathroom. This is similar to ones that you’ve seen in different restaurants, stores, and bathrooms. It has a space-saving design and it stores 240 c-fold or 400 multifold towels. This features a touchless, one-at-a-time dispensing that reduces waste and cross-contamination. This prevents overstuffing of towels to eliminate clumping or jamming for desired towel amount. This has easy mounting and easy assembly.

Key Features:

Stores 240 c-fold or 400 multifold towels

Features a touchless, one-at-a-time dispensing

Space-saving design

Place it on a countertop

Image source: Tork/Amazon

The Tork Xpress Countertop Multifold Hand Towel Dispenser is ideal for medium-traffic washrooms. This has the ability to hold up to one sleeve of multifold towels and it includes a color indicator when the towels are running low. It offers an upscale look and is more hygienic than a stack of paper towels, so you’ll be able to class up your countertop and keep it more sanitary. This prevents cross-contamination and it has an attractive and slim design.

Key Features:

Color indicator when the towels are low

Offers an upscale look

Prevents cross-contamination