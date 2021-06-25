Best Leather Cleaner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Leather never goes out of style. But in order for it to stay looking elegant and impressive, leather cleaner needs to be regularly applied. Whether it’s on boots, a jacket, car seats, or a couch, leather cleaner helps condition the leather, leaving it smooth and healthy. It also assists in removing scratches or dents out of leather, making it look brand new. So if you’re heading out line dancing with your cowboy boots, about to hop on your motorcycle in your leather jacket, or just spending the weekend on your leather couch, these five conditioners will keep your leather looking sharp.

Protect your leather

Using the same formula for nearly 50 years, Leather Honey Leather Conditioner is a tried and true product. One treatment with Leather Honey will last up to six months, so you only need two treatments a year to keep up. It will rejuvenate your leather while softening up any dried areas. It is non-toxic and water repellent while not giving off any oily residue. It controls mildew and protects the leather from rain and snow. It can be put on a brush or cloth and applied to your leather, so you don’t have to rub it on with your hands.

Key Features:

One treatment lasts up to six months

Won’t give off any oily residue

Controls mildew and protects the leather from rain

Your car will continue to look great

CarGuys Super Cleaner is specifically crafted to keep the inside of your car looking brand new. The newly formulated cleaner lifts away dirt and grime at a molecular level, making sure you get it all. Cleaning your leather seats, interior, floor mat and dashboard is made simple with this all-in-one multi-surface cleaner. It can even clean the exterior of your car. It goes on with a clean finish and doesn’t leave a gloss. It protects your car from UV damage and doesn’t need to be rinsed off after it is applied.

Key Features:

Lifts away dirt and grime at a molecular level

All-in-one multi-surface cleaner

Protects from UV damage

Treat the leather and improve it

Chamberlain’s Leather Milk Leather Care Liniment restores your leather to its original state. It conditions, cleans, and revitalizes the leather to its proper health. Rubbing it into a deep scratch or cut will fix the wear and tear. It’s made from all-natural ingredients and is free of chemicals. Included with the bottle is a premium applicator pad you can use to rub the treatment in. Its pleasant smell will only last as long as it takes the leather to absorb the conditioner, restoring the leather smell. Chamberlain’s Leather Milk is perfect for natural and cowhide leather and works well with a wide range of leathers.

Key Features:

Premium applicator pad

Revitalizes leather to its proper health

Rub it into a deep scratch or cut

Have it looking better than it ever has

The Chemical Guys Sprayer Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Bundle gets the most out of your leather. This comes with a bottle of sprayable leather cleaner and conditioner as well as a bottle of just leather cleaner, giving you option on how you want to best treat your surface. This will breathe new life into your leather and will help restore and protect neglected leather. It doesn’t go on greasy and is dry to the touch. It is easily wiped away and it will get rid of contaminants without harming the leather. Both are pH-balanced.

Key Features:

Breathes new life into your leather

One bottle of cleaner and conditioner and one bottle of just cleaner

Easily wiped away

Use it on a variety of items

Thanks to its versatile use, the Weiman Leather Cleaner and Conditioner is a smart investment. It is simple and non-toxic treatment that will clean, condition, and protect all at once. Great for boots, shoes, purses, briefcases, and handbags, it maintains any smooth surface. The sunscreen protects leather from fading, cracking, or drying. You’ll be able to safely remove dirt, soil, and residue from your product while strengthening and moisturizing it as well. You’ll receive two sprayer bottles in a pack.

Key Features:

Simple and non-toxic treatment

Great for boots, shoes, purses, briefcases, and handbags

Removes dirt, soil, and residue

