Best Leather Cleaner

June 25th, 2021 at 10:50 AM
By
Best Leather Cleaner

Leather never goes out of style. But in order for it to stay looking elegant and impressive, leather cleaner needs to be regularly applied. Whether it’s on boots, a jacket, car seats, or a couch, leather cleaner helps condition the leather, leaving it smooth and healthy. It also assists in removing scratches or dents out of leather, making it look brand new. So if you’re heading out line dancing with your cowboy boots, about to hop on your motorcycle in your leather jacket, or just spending the weekend on your leather couch, these five conditioners will keep your leather looking sharp.

Protect your leather

Best Long-Lasting CleanerImage source: Leather Honey/Amazon

Using the same formula for nearly 50 years, Leather Honey Leather Conditioner is a tried and true product. One treatment with Leather Honey will last up to six months, so you only need two treatments a year to keep up. It will rejuvenate your leather while softening up any dried areas. It is non-toxic and water repellent while not giving off any oily residue. It controls mildew and protects the leather from rain and snow. It can be put on a brush or cloth and applied to your leather, so you don’t have to rub it on with your hands.

Key Features:

  • One treatment lasts up to six months
  • Won’t give off any oily residue
  • Controls mildew and protects the leather from rain
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner, Best Leather Conditioner Since 1968. for use on Leather Appa… List Price:$27.95 Price:$19.99 ($19.99 / Count) You Save:$7.96 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Your car will continue to look great

Best for Car InteriorsImage source: CarGuys/Amazon

CarGuys Super Cleaner is specifically crafted to keep the inside of your car looking brand new. The newly formulated cleaner lifts away dirt and grime at a molecular level, making sure you get it all. Cleaning your leather seats, interior, floor mat and dashboard is made simple with this all-in-one multi-surface cleaner. It can even clean the exterior of your car. It goes on with a clean finish and doesn’t leave a gloss. It protects your car from UV damage and doesn’t need to be rinsed off after it is applied.

Key Features:

  • Lifts away dirt and grime at a molecular level
  • All-in-one multi-surface cleaner
  • Protects from UV damage
CAR GUYS Super Cleaner Gallon - Effective All Purpose Cleaner - Best for Leather Vinyl Carpet U… Price:$44.97 ($0.35 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Treat the leather and improve it

Best for Scratched LeatherImage source: Chamberlain's/Amazon

Chamberlain’s Leather Milk Leather Care Liniment restores your leather to its original state. It conditions, cleans, and revitalizes the leather to its proper health. Rubbing it into a deep scratch or cut will fix the wear and tear. It’s made from all-natural ingredients and is free of chemicals. Included with the bottle is a premium applicator pad you can use to rub the treatment in. Its pleasant smell will only last as long as it takes the leather to absorb the conditioner, restoring the leather smell. Chamberlain’s Leather Milk is perfect for natural and cowhide leather and works well with a wide range of leathers.

Key Features:

  • Premium applicator pad
  • Revitalizes leather to its proper health
  • Rub it into a deep scratch or cut
Leather Milk Conditioner and Cleaner for Furniture, Cars, Purses and Handbags. All-Natural, Non… List Price:$21.99 Price:$16.95 You Save:$5.04 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have it looking better than it ever has

Best BundleImage source: Chemical Guys/Amazon

The Chemical Guys Sprayer Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Bundle gets the most out of your leather. This comes with a bottle of sprayable leather cleaner and conditioner as well as a bottle of just leather cleaner, giving you option on how you want to best treat your surface. This will breathe new life into your leather and will help restore and protect neglected leather. It doesn’t go on greasy and is dry to the touch. It is easily wiped away and it will get rid of contaminants without harming the leather. Both are pH-balanced.

Key Features:

  • Breathes new life into your leather
  • One bottle of cleaner and conditioner and one bottle of just cleaner
  • Easily wiped away
Chemical Guys Sprayable Leather Cleaner & Conditioner 16 oz Bundle (2) 16 oz. Bottles for Heate… List Price:$24.98 Price:$22.50 You Save:$2.48 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it on a variety of items

Most VersatileImage source: Weiman/Amazon

Thanks to its versatile use, the Weiman Leather Cleaner and Conditioner is a smart investment. It is simple and non-toxic treatment that will clean, condition, and protect all at once. Great for boots, shoes, purses, briefcases, and handbags, it maintains any smooth surface. The sunscreen protects leather from fading, cracking, or drying. You’ll be able to safely remove dirt, soil, and residue from your product while strengthening and moisturizing it as well. You’ll receive two sprayer bottles in a pack.

Key Features:

  • Simple and non-toxic treatment
  • Great for boots, shoes, purses, briefcases, and handbags
  • Removes dirt, soil, and residue
Weiman Leather Cleaner and Conditioner - 22 Ounce (2 Pack) - Non-Toxic Restores Leather Surface… Price:$17.98 ($0.41 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR. He has worked as an editor and writer for over a decade for various publications and distribution services. He focuses on consumer products to help you find the best of what's on the market. When he's not searching for the top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his fiancée and his dog.

