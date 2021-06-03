Best Floor Lamp

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Illumination is the name of the game here, and what better way to light a room up than a good old fashioned floor lamp. Sure, a tabletop lamp can work, but if you need to light up an entire room, getting yourself a powerful floor lamp can give you the lighting options you need. Whether it’s for your living room, bedroom, study, etc., a floor lamp can do more than just provide adequate lighting — it can also single-handedly tie a room together. We’ll look at some of the best floor lamps, based on varying needs, so your room can shine — both literally and figurately— too.

Turn your pages quickly

If you consider yourself somewhat of a bookworm, this Susan Modern Standing Floor Lamp for Living Room/Office from Light Accents is the perfect option. This Incandescent torchiere floor lamp works great for lighting small-to-medium-sized rooms, including bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, and even a dorm room. The main light has three different brightness settings — low, medium, and high — when you use a 3-way bulb (not included in the purchase) and also comes with a separate, side lamp for reading.

Key Features:

Great for lighting small or medium rooms

Three different brightness settings

Ideal to be used with a three-way bulb

This has multiple uses

For an aesthetically pleasing lamp with immense storage capabilities, the Brightech Maxwell – LED Shelf Floor Lamp is by far your best bet. This two-in-one lamp serves as both a shelf and a high-powered, LED floor lamp, combining style and function into one great product. It can also be used with any smart outlets that are Alexa, Google Home Assistant, or Apple SmartKit enabled, making it easier than ever to turn on and off your lamp (smart outlet sold separately). What also separates this floor lamp from its competitors is that it’s LED-powered and comes with its own 9.5-watt power-saving LED lightbulb, complete with 20,000 hours of life, or 20 years of use. In terms of versatility, style, and overall quality, the Brightech Maxwell LED Shelf Floor Lamp is in a league of its own.

Key Features:

Two-in-one lamp

LED-powered

20 years of use for the bulb

Get a lot out of your purchase

In terms of overall value, this Ikea 101.398.79 “NOT” Floor Uplight Lamp is a can’t-miss buy. Like the shelf lamp, this floor lamp is LED-powered, helping you save money while providing you with a more pleasurable — and powerful — light source for your room. This 69-inch lamp is made with a polypropylene and an ABS plastic tube and comes with its own IKEA LED Light Bulb, which, chances are, you won’t have to replace for the duration of your purchase, making this a great deal for a great product.

Key Features:

69 inches

ABS plastic tube

Comes with an IKEA light bulb

Make it more comfortable for you

Adjust the NXONE Led Floor Lamp to where you want it to sit. This has a minimalist design to help decorate your living room, dining room, or bedroom. It has an adjustable gooseneck design for you to find your right setting. Not only can you fix your angle, you can adjust the brightness settings from 5% to 100% brightness and there are four color temperature settings. The flexible head can pivot up, down, or side to side. The lamp comes in black, silver, or white to better match your decorations. You can change the colors and brightness with touch controls on the lamp itself or with the included remote control.

Key Features:

Gooseneck design

Four color temperature settings

Touch controls or remote control

Choose one that fits in with your area

You’ll find a JOOFO Floor Lamp that works in your space. This is offered in six different colors: black, brushed nickel, avocado green, pearl white, rocky black, and silvery grey. You can control this multiple ways, giving you plenty of choices. There is add-on touch controls or a remote control that lets you set the right lighting. The 200W bulb won’t heat up, proving that it’s a safer bet for your home. There are three color temperatures you can choose from. The base is heavy, so you’ll need some effort to move it. It rotates 350 degrees, giving you a lot of choice on how to best set it up.

Key Features:

200W bulb that won’t heat up

Six different color options

