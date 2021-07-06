If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Growing a lawn can be a frustrating thing. First of all, you need to have a plot of land to do so. But sometimes the ground or weather just aren’t complying with your wishes, so you need a little bit of help and that’s where fertilizer and grass seed come in. The best way to cover your lawn with them and start to get a nice, even grow is by using a spreader. A spreader will do the work for you, as it places down your grower on your lawn. No longer will you need to walk up and down your lawn and shake it out by hand. You’ll be growing grass and maintaining it in no time with our picks for the best fertilizer spreader.

An easy fertilizer spreader to use

Image source: Scotts/Amazon

Scotts is synonymous with lawn care and their Classic Drop Spreader is one of the marquee drop spreaders on the market. This large capacity hopper can hold up to 10,000 sq. ft. of lawn product, whether it be fertilizer, grass seed, or another treatment. There is a trigger on the top of the handlebar, so you’ll be able to slowly open the bottom compartment and have the lawn care treatment dispense. It comes fully assembled and the frame is made from heavy-duty materials for premium stability. This spreader has a 22-inch coverage pattern, so you’ll be accurate as you’re spreading.

Key Features:

Hold up to 10,000 sq. ft. of lawn product

Made from heavy-duty materials for premium stability

Has a 22″ coverage pattern

Don’t have a fertilizer spreader to spray your driveway

Image source: Scotts/Amazon

Of course, if you want a different style of spreader, you should opt for a broadcast spreader and the Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader is a strong option. This mini walk-behind spreader has EdgeGuard technology that will keep the product off of landscaping, driveways and sidewalks. It holds up to 5,000 sq. ft. of product and is ideal for treating smaller areas. You can choose your spread settings, so it will release as much or as little as you want. As you walk behind it, it has a rotating wheel that dispenses the treatment. It can also be used for salting driveways and walkways in the winter.

Key Features:

Holds up to 5,000 sq. ft. of product

Rotating wheel that dispenses the treatment

Choose your spread settings

Take the spreading to the fields

Image source: Agri-Fab/Amazon

If you have a large area you need to cover and a push spreader won’t cut it, then the Agri-Fab 45-0463 130-Pound Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader might do the trick. The hopper holds 130 pounds of product, saving you time in refilling it when you’re covering many acres. You can attach this to the back of your mower or tractor, thanks to the durable rod links. You’ll be able to set precise controls and the enclosed gear box has tapered gears for even spreading. The tires are large in diameter and have a wide wheelbase, so it won’t tip, even if you go over uneven terrain. You can cover up to 25,000 sq. ft. with this option for the best fertilizer spreader.

Key Features:

Set precise controls

Hopper holds 130 pounds of products

Tires are large in diameter

Get the most out of your spreader

Image source: Chapin/Amazon

The Chapin 150 lb. Tow Behind Spreader with Auto-Stop can do a lot for you. This holds up to 150 pounds of product and features an auto-stop dual impeller that will halt spreading when not in motion. The bronze bearings are oiled to minimize friction between on the axle and gear box. The gate adjustment is easy to set and there are 11 incremental settings for accurate application. You can pick the amount of product you want to spread each time you use it. The pneumatic tires measure 14″.

Key Features:

Bronze bearings are oiled to minimize friction

11 incremental settings

Pneumatic tires measure 14″

Take care of a little area

Image source: TIPU/Amazon

For those who just have small gardens to keep up with, there’s the TIPU Hand Spreader Shaker. This holds up to 80 ounces and features multiple openings to give you a proper pour. This handheld fertilizer spreader is simple to use, as you just need to twist the lid, fill it, and screw the lid back on. The handle is ergonomic for comfort and it lets you spread as much as you like. It is made of sturdy plastic and can be used in the winter for ice melt.

Key Features:

Made of sturdy plastic

Three adjustable openings

Holds up to 80 ounces

