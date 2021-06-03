Best Drying Towel for Cars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The sun is shining and it’s a beautiful day. While you may be tempted to take a ride in your car and go for a Sunday drive, you head outside and take a look at your precious automobile. You then realize that your car is so dirty, you can’t possibly ride it joyfully in public. Washing your car at home can be a nice way to get out in the sun and it will save you money of having to drive to the car wash and get it professionally done. After you’ve sprayed and washed your car, you’ll want to dry it quickly, so streaks don’t appear on your windows. With a drying towel, that will be done in a few instances. When you do go to the car wash, you’ll see the workers wiping your car down with these towels. So you might as well use what the professionals use. We’ve come up with five of the top drying towels for cars out there to have your ride looking sweet when you take it out for a spin. Let’s take a look.

Soak up the most

If you want to spend less time wringing out your towel, reach for the Meguiar’s X2000 Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel. This will reduce your drying time, as it absorbs a lot of water. It comes in either a 22″ x 30″ size or a 31″ x 21.5″ and absorbs twice as much water as a traditional terry towel. This will leave a spot-free finish on your automobile with no streaks. It is made with a waffle weave texture and the microfiber towel won’t become moldy. It is reusable over and over again, as you can just wash it in the washing machine after you use it. It weighs just less than four ounces.

Made with a waffle weave texture

Reusable over and over

Weighs less than four ounces

Meguiar's X2000 Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel, 1 Pack , Yellow , 22" x 30"

Get yourself a shammy

You won’t have to worry about scratching your car when you’re drying with the Mighty Cleaner Shammy Towel for Car. This will quickly absorb and hold large amounts of water while leaving your car spotless. You’ll enjoy a mirror-like shine and the high quality shammy cloth is delicate and won’t scratch. It has a lint-free design that works on all types of surfaces. It’s like having a sponge and a towel in one. It measures 26″ x 17″ and is easy to use over and over again. You can choose between the original yellow color or a blue cloth. You can just wring it out when it’s too wet and it’ll work like new. You can also use this inside the house to clean up spills.

Gives it a mirror-like shine

Choose between original yellow or blue

Wring it out and it’ll work like new

Premium Сar Shammy Towel - 26" x 17" - Super Absorbent Chamois Cloth for Car - Original Car Dr…

Keep your RV or boat clean

With its signature design, the Zwipes Auto 879-2 Professional Microfiber Waffle Drying Towel comes in multiple packs. You can choose a pack of just one towel or ones that have two, seven or 13 towels in them. The waffle weave pockets create superior absorption for liquids. It removes dust and cleans surfaces of germs. Each on measures 25″ x 36″, which works perfectly for trucks and SUVs. You can even use this on RVs and boats. It is soft but durable enough to be washed in a machine. You should be careful using the edges to wipe up the liquids, as they may scratch.

Choose how many you need

Removes dust and cleans surfaces of germs

Soft but durable

Zwipes Auto 879-2 Professional Microfiber Waffle Drying Towel, 25 in. x 36 in, 2-Pack

Have more than one towel for your car

Offering up what could be a lifetime supply of towels, the Kirkland Signature Ultra High Pile Premium Microfiber Towels come in a pack of 36. Each one of these is machine washable, so you can use them over and over again. You can also clean the interior of the car, as well as the windshield and windows. They each measure 16″ x 16″ and the plush fabric makes it soft to the touch, no matter what surface you’re using them on.

Pack of 36

Cleans the interior of the car

Measures 16″ x 16″

Kirkland Signature Ultra High Pile Premium Microfiber Towels, 36 Count (Pack of 1), Yellow - 71…

The inside of the car should be clean too

Getting a towel that you can use inside or outside your car is a great value and the CARCAREZ Microfiber Towels for Cars will fit the bill. Each of these is 16″ x 16″ and they come in a pack of six. Choosing between light blue and black, these will show dirt easily, so you’ll know when you’ve picked up the grime. They are excellent for detailing and waxing, as the fibers trap the dirt in them. You can use these on leather interiors or even cloth. They absorb well and can be washed in the machine. Each one is extra thick, feeling strong in your hands.

Excellent for detailing and waxing

Absorb well

Can use on leather interiors