Best Computer Speakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Why spend all of your time at a computer, listening to terrible audio from your speakers when these incredible and low-cost options are around? Utilizing external speakers can enhance any time spent at a computer for any task. Whether you have a desktop or a laptop, there’s a whole market of options for user-friendly, powerful-sounding computer speakers. From wireless speakers to soundbars, let’s take a look at some options for your next computer speaker system.

Make sure they fit on the desk

Image source: Creative Pebble/Amazon

The Creative Pebble 2.0 Desktop Speakers are only 4.4 inches wide, which is perfect for minimal desk space availability. A single USB cable links it to a computer so there’s no need for a power adapter. The 45-degree elevated driver allows for strong audio projection. This set is very affordable (under $30) and provides quality sound. They come in multiple colors to better fit your area. The far-field drivers and passive radiators give you enhanced audio that you wouldn’t expect. They have modern and stylish aesthetics and deliver an immersive personal listening experience.

Key Features:

Single USB cable

45-degree elevated driver

Far-field drivers and passive radiators

Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers with Far-Field Drivers and Passive Radiators f… List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t mishear a word

Image source: Bose/Amazon

The Bose Companion 20 Multimedia Speaker System lives up to the Bose name when it comes to sound richness and tone. The balanced range of frequencies allows for a natural sound that is described as “lifelike”. For such big sound, the dimensions (13.3” x 11.1” x 7.7”) won’t take up your whole desk area. It plugs into any computer and allows for connection to headphones and other audio devices. Customers have been happy with this setup for years. The unique control pod makes it easy to adjust or mute volume, as well as add another device. Bring more life to the party with these.

Key Features:

Dimensions won’t take up your whole desk area

Unique control pod

Balanced range of frequencies

Bose Companion 20 Multimedia Speaker System Silver Price: $249.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it sleek and slender

Image source: Soulion/Amazon

For a soundbar that does it all, look no further than the Soulion R30 Computer Speakers. It is driven by exclusive booster technology and has two full-range speakers. The sound will be more stunning and the crispness even delivers in lower volumes. The 30-degree micro-inclined design allows the sound to be better conveyed. There is a layer of breathable cloth on the outside of the speaker to avoid dust collection. You can plug in your computer easily with the standard 3.5mm jack. It can also be brought around the house with you and the brilliant light effects shine while your music plays.

Key Features:

Layer of breathable cloth to avoid dust collection

Two full-range speakers and booster technology

Brilliant light effects

Soulion R30 Computer Speakers, USB Powered Small PC Speakers, Colorful RGB Lights with Switch B… Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save yourself some money

Image source: Amazon Basics

Fitting onto your desk and into your budget, the Amazon Basics Computer Speakers for Desktop or Lapotp PC are a smart investment. These USB-powered speakers provide you with plenty bang for your buck. They will plug directly into your PC for convenience and you can turn the speakers on and off with one simple control. The frequency range of 103 Hz – 20 KHz works in your favor and it boasts 2.2 watts of total power. This measures 2.76″ x 3.55″ x 5.3″ each and they each weight approximately 1.4 pounds. The simple plug-and-play setup doesn’t require any drivers. These are cost-effective for your home.

Key Features:

Plugs directly into your PC for convenience

Frequency range of 103 Hz to 20 KHz

Each weight approximately 1.4 pounds

Amazon Basics Computer Speakers for Desktop or Laptop PC | USB-Powered Price: $17.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Connect more easily

Image source: PreSonus/Amazon

If you’re sick of looking at wires, check out the PreSonus Eris E3.5 BT-3.5″ Near Field Studio Monitors with Bluetooth. This is ideal for gaming, watching movies, multimedia, or working in a studio with music. It includes music production software, Studio One Prime and Studio Magic plug-in suite, that is valued at over $1,000. The 3.5-inch woven composite drivers deliver a more powerful bass response and move accurate overall sound. It boasts Bluetooth 5.0 wireless stereo connectivity allows you to go cord-free. You’ll be able to eliminate harshness of sound, thanks to the 1″ ultra-low-mass silk-dome tweeters.

Key Features:

Comes with music production software

Boasts Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Ultra-low-mass silk-dome tweeters