Best Cocktail Shaker Set

Some of the first things many people ask for on a wedding registry or hope people get them for a housewarming present have to do with a bar set. Owning a premium cocktail shaker set opens up a world of possibilities for entertaining guests and enjoying your home more. Rounding out your bar cart or countertop with a cocktail shaker set makes you look like a mixology master. While you don’t have to be Tom Cruise in Cocktail (but let’s be honest, we’ve all thought about trying to flip a bottle behind our backs), knowing how to use a shaker will impress your friends and family. Grabbing any of these three shaker sets will have you whipping up cocktails in no time.

Providing you with a ton of pieces for your bar, the Elite Cocktail Shaker Set Bartending Kit from Barillio gives you a lot of bang for your buck. With this set, you’ll get a 24oz stainless steel shaker, perfect for mixing any cocktail. The mojito muddler is for crushing mint leaves or grinding up bits for your drinks and the mixing spoon helps you evenly distribute the ratios in your drink. The double jigger offers the right size to measure out shots with and two liquid pourers can be placed on top of your liquor bottles, making pouring them into the jigger a breeze. This all comes with a bonus velvet bag to store it all in, plus a booklet with cocktail recipes. You can bring this shaker set anywhere.

Learning how to nail the correct pour and the right method of shaking isn’t easy, but the Cresimo 24 Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set can help you get there. You’ll get an illustrated guide with cocktail recipes in it, so you can learn how the pros make drinks. You’ll also receive a 24oz shaker with a built-in strainer on the top, a double measurement jigger tool, a muddler, and a mixing spoon. The set also comes with three pourers, so you can keep one on different kinds of liquors and grab them when you’re mixing up drinks. These are convenient to wash and made of steel that will last.

The Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set has a sleek look and fits easily in any home. The 24oz shaker has a built-in strainer, so if you’re using a muddler to grind up some mint leaves or sugar cubes, you won’t get all the bits of those in each drink. This set comes with a 1 1/2oz jigger for proper measuring and the entire set can be cleaned in the dishwasher. It can be used with all types of alcohol and any type of mixer, so feel free to create your own recipes.

Not only is it helpful, but the Bournis Cocktail Shaker Set with Stand looks great in your home. The instruments are made from stainless steel and it includes a 24oz shaker, an ice strainer with a spring, a 10″ mixing spoon, a muddler, ice tongs, a double level corkscrew, a double-sided jigger for measuring, three liquid pourers, and five cocktail picks. They all sit nicely in a wooden stand for easy storage. This will look great on your bar or bar cart. The entire set is simple to use and allows you to create in your home.

Every cocktail shaker set you’ve probably seen is a silver color. But the Soing 11-Piece Bartender Kit paints a different picture. There are multiple colors and styles for you to choose from to better fit your interior decorations. This comes in silver but also rose copper, gold, and black. You’ll receive a shaker, tongs, a strainer, a muddler, and so much more. It all fits in a wooden stand for safer keeping. Everything is made from stainless steel and can be washed in the dishwasher.

