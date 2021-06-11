Best Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heading out on a road trip is the ultimate way to get around for a family. Getting up early, leaving and hitting the open road, making stops along the way, and ultimately arriving to your destination is a fun way to see the world around you. While you may sit in traffic at some point or have some tough weather conditions, you’re likely to enjoy the trip no matter what and make memories that will last a lifetime. Of course, if you have a bigger family, you’re probably going to need to pack a lot of luggage into the trunk. Squishing the kids into the back seats can be troublesome, especially if it’s a sedan. A way to free up some space in the back of the car or the trunk is to get a rooftop cargo carrier. This will attach to your roof or roof rack and allow you to store other items in there. Ideal for moving someone to and from college, this will provide additional space wherever you’re going. We’ve highlighted five of the best cargo carriers to get you on your way.

Fit all that you need up top

Working with or without a roof rack, the Rightline Gear Sport 3 Car Top Carrier is a great addition for storage. This is made of 100% waterproof construction with welded seams and a SZIP waterproof zipper. There isn’t a zipper flap that is required. This will attach to your car with or without a roof rack, as it comes with car clips to attach the straps to the car’s door frame weather molding. You will get 18 cubic feet of storage to fill with luggage, beach chairs, bedding and so much more. It is UV-protected and easy to install.

Key Features:

Attach to your car with or without a roof rack

100% waterproof construction

18 cubic feet of storage

Strap it to your roof rack

Meant to be used with a roof rack, the AmazonBasics Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag is easy to install. This provides you with 15 cubic feet of storage and it won’t fade. It is waterproof and and protects against the sun, dust, wind, and rain. There are eight cinch straps with buckles for easy connection to a roof rack. This has strong seams and an oversized zipper closure with stay-dry flaps. It folds for compact storage and a storage bag is included.

Key Features:

15 cubic feet of storage

Eight cinch straps with buckles

Oversized zipper closure

Find one that is built to last

Created with heavy-duty materials, the ToolGuards Car Top Carrier Roof Bag works in most weather conditions. This is made from heavy tarpaulin and fabric-guarded, coated zippers for 100% waterproof protection. This will withstand the road and works on cars that are with or without a roof rack. It comes with a rooftop protection mat to keep the top of your car scratch-free. You’ll get four straps for the roof rack, four that will work with a door frame, and a carrying case that will store your bag for you. This is great for road trip accessories and camping gear.

Key Features:

Made from heavy tarpaulin and fabric-guarded, coated zippers

Works on cars with or without a roof rack

Comes with a rooftop protection mat

Have straps that are strong

The RoofBag Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag will fit on your car. You’ll have 15 cubic feet of storage capacity and it will work on any car with side rails, cross bars, or a bare roof. This comes with a set of two heavy straps that are secure and waterproof. They are 1.5″ wide and can hold up to 3,000 pounds. They also won’t wick water into your car as they are water-repellent. Each set comes with four buckles that are easy to snap. The bag is made from heavy-duty fabric that is formulated without any toxic chemicals.

Key Features:

Comes with a set of two heavy straps

Water-repellent

Made from heavy-duty fabric

Use it on any car

Image source: Vetoos/Amazon

Compatibility is what the Vetoos 21 Cubic Feet Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag is all about. Made from high density 700D PVC fabric, it is 1.5 times stronger than 500D PVC fabric. This can easily hold the luggage for a family of five or six. It works on cars and vehicles with or without roof racks. There is an upgraded waterproof zipper as well as reinforced seams that won’t tear from wind or weather. It comes with four door hooks and eight straps to keep it secure.

Key Features:

1.5 times stronger than 500D PVC fabric

Can hold luggage for a family of six

Upgraded waterproof zipper