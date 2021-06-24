If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Most beer connoisseurs don’t go far without their handy dandy bottle opener. Anyone who appreciates the taste of an upper echelon craft beer knows this much. Sure, you can always use your keys, a lighter, or if you’re in a real bind, your teeth (we don’t recommend this whatsoever, but there’s no doubt that it happens), but all of those options pale in comparison to using a classic bottle opener. Of course, there are thousands of bottle openers out there — probably something you haven’t given much thought to. Well, unless you’re down thousands of dollars in dental bills from using your teeth. Regardless, if you’re someone who is constantly cracking high-end cold ones, you should probably give it some thought. Luckily, we thought about it for you. After scouring the web, we found some of the best deals on a wide array of bottle openers. Whether you’re a waiter that needs one for your job, a beer snob that needs one for the weekend, or simply someone who likes to be prepared for virtually any scenario, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at some of the best bottle openers for beer drinkers. Time to crack open a cold one with the boys, bottle style.

Act like you’re behind the bar

For waiters, sommeliers, bartenders, or anyone who needs a multi-use bottle opener, in general, the Professional Waiter’s Corkscrew by HiCoup is a great option. Obviously, this versatile tool is for more than just opening beer bottles, as it contains a wine corkscrew, bottle opener, and foil cutter, all in one, Swiss Army-style device. It’s made with durable, high-quality stainless steel, so it will certainly withstand the test of time (well, so long as you don’t lose it). It features a comfort-grip wooden handle that’s ergonomically designed to feel good in your hand during each use. Of course, it’s also rather elegant, as it’s used by restaurant staffs across the country. The bottle opener itself folds out and contains a triangular design that makes opening them smooth and easy. Unlike typical bottle openers, you don’t have to perfectly line it up to open or worry about the bottle slipping through the hole — it’s basically designed to remove caps swiftly on the first try. The cork worm is also made of heavy-duty steel, which allows it to cleanly remove any cork in only five turns without getting any in the bottle. The serrated foil remover knife is also smooth and convenient, as it allows you to forgo buying a separate knife for removing foil, plastic, or any other annoying packaging.

Key Features:

Comfortable wooden handle grip

Designed to remove caps swiftly on the first try

Allows you to forgo buying a separate knife

Get the cap off in a jiffy

Simplicity is the name of the game here. And by that, we actually mean doing as little physical work as possible. The HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener is an easy and fast way to open your bottles while putting in minimal effort. This device is easy on the wrist and makes for smooth, precision bottle opening each and every time. It’s ultra-simple to use — just push down vertically on the cap to take off the cap instantly. There’s no need to put it sideways or create leverage whatsoever, as the magnet attaches to the bottle cap and swiftly removes it from the bottle. While it’s not as small as your typical keychain bottle opener or the aforementioned corkscrew tool, it’s adequately sized and certainly portable. Despite its size, this bottle opener is durable and long-lasting, as it’s made of high-grade stainless steel. It’s particularly useful for cap collectors, as the magnetic bottle opener doesn’t bend the caps like a traditional opener. The magnet holds each and every cap, which also prevents you from getting your caps all over the floor after every open — a major party foul in itself.

Key Features:

Durable and long-lasting

Made of high-grade stainless steel

Holds each cap

Doesn’t get much easier than this

From a convenience standpoint, the Wallet Ninja – 18 in 1 Credit Card Sized Multitool is essentially unmatched. While the aforementioned products aren’t necessarily cumbersome by any means, you’re not going to find a bottle opener that fits in your wallet, allowing you to bring it with you at all times. It’s almost hard to consider this as a bottle opener, as it’s actually 18 different tools in one convenient device. In addition to being used as a bottle opener, it can be used as a box opener, can opener, cellphone stand, fruit peeler, nail puller, eyeglass screwdriver, hex wrench, letter opener, and screwdriver. The Wallet Ninja is made from 4x heat-treated steel and contains a lifetime guarantee to never rust, bend, or dull, making it one of the strongest tools out there, despite its ultra-convenient nature. Beer drinkers will love having this flat tool in their wallet at all times — especially those who often forget a bottle opener but never forget their wallet. Because, well, how else are they going to buy more beer when it runs out?

Key Features:

Made from 4x heat-treated steel

18 different tools in one

Ultra-convenient

Get more for your money

Make sure you have one near all of your fridges, especially if you have a specific beer fridge, with the KTOJOY 3 Pack Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Flat Bottle Opener. These are sturdy and durable and are easy to store, thanks to the fact that they are flat. They are each 7″ long and 1.5″ wide and the bottom of each handle has a round hole that can be suspended. You can hang these up if you want to. You can use the top of the hole to open up the beers and the fact that you get three in different colors allows you to keep track of them.

Key Features:

Pack of three

Flat

Can be hung up

Keep it near your bar

Never worry about trying to track down a bottle opener when you have the TIHOOD 3PCS Cast Iron Wall Mounted Bottle Opener. You’ll receive three bottle openers that you can mount on the wall and several screws to make that happen. These are suitable for most beer and soda bottles and work extremely quickly. They are easy to set up on any surface, so you will be able to install them with ease. These are ideal for a bar, man cave, kitchen, and more.

Key Features:

Easy to set up on any surface

Suitable for most beer and soda bottles

Come with screws