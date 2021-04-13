If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Why would you want to just throw away your batteries when they are out of juice? If you’re smart, you’d invest in some rechargeable Ni-MH or NI-CD batteries. But while they aren’t as prevalent in stores as they once were, especially when they were alkaline batteries. there are plenty of people who have a backlog of batteries in their home or workshop to use when they need them. If you have a bunch of rechargeable batteries, you should utilize them in your devices around your house. Getting a battery charger will help extend the life of those batteries and let you use them again, saving you time and money on new batteries. Now, you won’t have to swap out the batteries from one TV remote to the other when one of them starts to lose power. With the help of any of the five battery chargers we’ve highlighted below, you’ll be covered for your AA and AAA batteries and more. Let’s take a look at our picks and use up what you have.

Get the most out of your batteries

You’ll be covering more types of batteries when you use the Amazon Basics Ni-MH AA & AAA Battery Charger with USB Port for Rechargeable Batteries. This is a four-hour Ni-MH battery charger that will get your batteries ready in no time. It also has a USB port that allows you to plug in rechargeable batteries that aren’t Ni-MH AA or AAA ones. You can charge two or four AA or AAA batteries at a time, as they need to be charged in pairs. If you’re just charging two, make sure to put them next to each other on either the left or right side. This charger protects against wrong polarity charging and over charging. The retractable AC plug hides well. The overall slim profile makes this perfect for travel. The USB port when it is utilized will have the priority for charging.

USB port

Charges two or four AA or AAA batteries at a time

Protects against wrong polarity charging

Don’t have it overcharge

Thanks to the innovations and technology, the Energizer Rechargeable AA and AAA Battery Charger Recharge Pro is safe to use in your home. This can charge two or four AA or AAA batteries at once and it comes with four AA batteries. You’ll be able to see how far along the charging process is going, thanks to the Charge Status Indicator that visually and audibly alerts you on the levels. This features an auto shut off feature, so once your batteries are done charging, it shuts off to protect them from overcharging. This also helps to maximize the life of the batteries. The built-in, fold out plug design allows you to easily store this when you aren’t using it.

Charge Status Indicator

Auto shut off feature

Built-in, fold out plug design

Get your batteries charged faster

With the EBL Smart Battery Charger, you’ll be able to use your batteries sooner. Not only is this capable of charging AA and AAA batteries, but it also works for C, D, and 9V batteries. It can charge different sizes of battery freely at the same time. This features a smart LCD screen that keeps track of the status of each of your batteries during the charging process. You can safely take the batteries out by pressing the “discharge” button and waiting for the batteries to be ready to remove. The charger will resume charging mode after completion of discharge. It takes less than three hours to fully charge AA, AAA, C, or D batteries and less than 10 hours to charge a 9V battery. It will protect against overcharging, over-current, overheating, and over-voltage.

Can charge C, D, and 9V batteries

Less than three hours to charge AA, AAA, C, or D batteries

Less than 10 hours to charge 9V batteries

Charge more at once

The POWEROWL 8 Bay AA AAA Battery Charger can knock out your charging needs all at once. This has eight slots to charge your Ni-MH and Ni-CD batteries. This also features a USB port to help you charge your laptop, mobile phone, and other items. This uses a trickle charge to extend the battery life and charge up to 99%. Made from high quality materials, this is safe to use. You can also charge just one battery at a time if you want, which is different compared to other chargers. It will automatically stop charging once it is done and LED indicator shows you how well each battery is charging.

Eight bays

Charge just one battery at a time if needed

USB port

Keep the lid on it

The BONAI LCD Universal Battery Charger can handle multiple sizes of batteries. This features independent charging slots for AA, AAA, C, D, and 9V Ni-MH or Ni-CD batteries. You can charge one battery at a time and this features an LCD display that charging process of the batteries. An LED light will glow when a 9V battery is charging. This features a clamshell cover design, so children’s hands won’t be able to just reach in and touch the batteries. It takes less than five hours to fully charge AA, AAA, C, or D batteries and less than 12 hours to fully charge a 9V battery. This will automatically power off when it is done or a battery’s temperature surpasses 60°F.

LED light glows when a 9V battery charges

Temperature control

Clamshell cover design

