Grab a shaker, pour your favorite liquor in a high ball glass, and pull up one of these barstools to make your kitchen or counter feel like a speakeasy. Many apartments and houses have high counters in the kitchen area and the best way to turn them into a usable space is by picking up some barstools. Eating, playing cards, or just simply conversing at your counter are just some of the things you can do while sitting there. But you want to make sure you and your guests can enjoy your living space comfortably. Look no further than these options for the best barstool for your counter and outfit your counter area with some style.

Leather looks great for the barstool for your counter

Image source: Leather Output/Amazon

Giving your kitchen or bar area an updated look, the Leopard Outdoor Products Modern Square PU Leather Adjustable Bar Stools come in a set of two. With a square back and seat made from high density foam upholstered in black leather, you’ll be sitting in comfort. The barstool easily adjusts from 21.5″ to 31.5″, allowing you and your guests to set the proper height. It has a polished chrome base and a footrest for added comfort and stability. There are 10 different colors and designs to choose from, so pick the one that’s right for your home.

Key Features:

Adjusts from 21.5″ to 31.5″

10 different colors and designs

Upholstered in black leather

Enjoy more durability

Image source: UrbanMod/Amazon

Touting superior durability, UrbanMod 24-Inch Bar Stools can hold up to 330 lbs. with their heavy duty galvanized steel design. They come in a set of four and the square design makes stacking them easy. It has footrest bars on each side and there are rubber-filled gaps on each leg, so you won’t cut your feet on a jagged edge. Each foot has a rubber stopper, keeping your floor protected. Underneath, there is cross bracing, making the UrbanMod barstools incredibly sturdy. These can be used indoors or outdoors and are perfect for a café-like setting.

Key Features:

Rubber-filled gaps on each leg

Incredibly sturdy

Can be used indoors or outdoors

Reach the tallest area with this barstool for your counter

Image source: Signature Design by Ashley/Amazon

Giving you a complete look around with its ability to swivel 360 degrees, the Signature Design by Ashley Valebeck 30″ Modern Swivel Pub Height Barstool lets you talk to both sides of the counter. This taller barstool is 42″ high and will fit at higher islands and make it feel like a pub seat. The barstool is made of wood, engineered wood and metal and is upholstered with a faux leather seat cushion. The seat has an antique nail head trim, accentuating the bottom portion. It has a comfortable, circular footrest and requires only a light amount of assembling. The rustic flair is sure to please and this could be the barstool for your counter.

Key Features:

Comfortable, circular footrest

42″ high

Antique nail head trim

These barstools will look good at any of your counters

Image source: COSTWAY/Amazon

A wide range of uses is what makes the COSTWAY Bar Stools Set of 2 so valuable. This is made of iron pipe and the frame is steady and strong. Each chair can hold up to 250 pounds and these can be the best barstool for your counter anywhere in your home. This set has built-in footrests that are durable and stable. They can provide a comfortable place to rest your feet. The 360° swivel design provides the freedom of movement. The legs made from metal are long and flush outward for a distinct look. These look retro and vintage but serve so many purposes in your home. Each one measures 21.5″W x 21.5″D x 45.5″H. The seat size is 16.5″ in diameter.

Key Features:

Provide a comfortable place to rest your feet

Legs made from metal

Retro and vintage

Feel cradled

Image source: SUPERJARE/Amazon

The SUPERJARE Set of 2 Adjustable Bar Stools are adjustable in height. The seat height ranges between 23.6″ and 32.2″, so you can pick your favorite and keep it stable. The back has a unique design that relieves pressure exerted to your lumbar, making it more comfortable to sit on. The sponge is soft to be on for a long time. This also has a foot rest for added support. The cushion fabric is made from a unique cloth and it comes in either light brown, retro brown, or grey. This can hold up to 265 pounds.

Key Features:

Unique design that relieves pressure

Foot rest for added support

Can hold up to 265 pounds

