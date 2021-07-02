If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting back into shape is perhaps one of the most difficult goals to accomplish — at least at first. Losing weight always seems like a mountainous goal on the onset, but once you get into a groove, you’d be surprised at just how easy it is to shed the lbs. Another potential hindrance, however, is finding the time for the gym. It can also be quite overwhelming to work out around a bunch of people, and on the other hand, it can be pretty frivolous to spend money on a gym membership when you’re only concerned about doing cardio. If you don’t like the gym —or running on tough pavement — you might want to invest in a treadmill for your home. They’re actually surprisingly cost-efficient and effective. Let’s take a look at the best at-home treadmill to help you better yourself — both mind and body wise.

Editor’s pick for at-home treadmill

Image source: NordicTrack/Amazon

At this point, the names “NordicTrack” and “treadmill” are essentially synonymous. If you’re looking for a gym-quality treadmill for a reasonable price, the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill is the machine for you. It comes complete with an entire library of downloadable workout programs, so you can customize your exercises down to an exact science. There’s also 20 built-in workouts and a digital incline up to 10 percent, so you can help make your workouts more intense. Oh, and let’s not forget the iPod/MP3 compatibility, which helps make any treadmill exercise that much more enjoyable.

20 built-in workouts

Digital incline up to 10 percent

iPod/MP3 compatibility

NordicTrack NTL17915 T 6.5 S Treadmill Price: $649.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You’ll save some money with this at-home treadmill

Image source: Sunny Health & Fitness/Amazon

If you’re looking to go a little cheaper but don’t want to deprive yourself of a high-quality machine, the Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill is a great bang-for-your-buck option. It contains speeds between 0.5 – 9 MPH to go along with three manual options for incline, making this a no-frills, yet effective option for cardio and weight loss. This treadmill also contains nine built-in programs, handrails that allow you to control speeds, stopping and starting, and it even folds up for easy convenience, making it the best at-home treadmill for an all-around, great, low-priced option. Keep in mind, however, it only supports weight up to 220 lbs.

Bang-for-your-buck option

Supports weight up to 220 pounds

Three manual options for incline

Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill, Gray (SF-T4400) , 62 2 L x 26 8 W x 47 3 H Price: $399.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t struggle putting away this treadmill at home

Image source: Merax/Amazon

If you live in an apartment or just simply don’t have the room for a large-sized treadmill in your home, you should consider purchasing the Merax Treadmill Folding Electric Treadmill. There are wheels on the front for easy transportation and it folds up for simpler storage. You can place it in a corner once it is folded up. This features a multi-function LED display with an audio speaker that lets you play your music through it. The display tracks your speed, time, distance, heart rate, and calories burned. This features a strong 1.5HP motor and has 12 preset programs. This features 15.7″ of width to run on.

LED display

Tracks your speed, time, distance and more

Strong 1.5HP motor

Merax Treadmill Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Jogging Machine Easy Assembly Elec… List Price: $295.99 Price: $249.99 You Save: $46.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Handle more people’s strides

Image source: XTERRA/Amazon

The XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill is built for families. That’s because it has a heavy gauge steel frame that will accommodate different weights and a 16″ x 50″ belt surface to work better with different strides. There is a speed range of 0.5 to 10 MPH that gives users of all fitness levels goals to shoot for. 12 present programs are offered and the three manual incline settings help you practice a variety of surfaces. You can pull the knob to release the deck and push it in when you want to fold it up and store it again. The large 5″ LCD display gives you the data on your at-home treadmill.

Pull the knob to release the deck

LCD display

16″ x 50″ belt surface

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill Black List Price: $499.99 Price: $356.41 You Save: $143.58 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get into a training program

Image source: Weslo/Amazon

For the best at-home treadmill that includes a fitness membership, check out the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Cadence Folding Treadmill. This measures 55.5″H x 29″W x 64.5″D and can fold up to 60″H x 29″W. The weight capacity is 275 pounds, making it usable for a large portion of people. You can get access to an iFit membership which will unlock more potential of the treadmill. It will sync up with Bluetooth technology to activate. This has a space saver design and has an integrated tablet holder.

Weight capacity of 275 pounds

iFit membership access

Bluetooth technology

Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Cadence Folding Treadmill, Easy Assembly with Bluetooth List Price: $348.62 Price: $272.10 You Save: $76.52 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

