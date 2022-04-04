See why TikTok is obsessed with this $20 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you a longtime BGR Deals reader? If so, then you definitely know that we’ve been digging up some seriously awesome gadgets and gizmos on TikTok lately. TikTok is good for more than just watching what all your friends and your favorite creators are up to. It’s also home to so many great Amazon finds, like the best alarm clock of 2022. And our readers have been loving them just as much as we have.

Examples of recent finds include the incredible $24 Amazon find that can fix practically anything, and the classy $21 rainfall showerhead that turns any bathroom in your home into a spa in under one minute.

Now, TikTokers have a new obsession. It’s called the Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock and it’s the best alarm clock of 2022. TikToks that feature this cool little gadget have now been viewed tens of millions of times!

Szelam Mirror LED Digital Alarm Clock with 3 Brightness Levels List Price: $32.98 Price: $19.51 You Save: $13.47 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best alarm clock of 2022

Yes, of course, we know what you’re thinking… “it’s just an alarm clock, so who cares?” Well, not all alarm clocks are created equal.

Allow us to explain why this is the best alarm clock you can get in 2022.

The nifty little Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock is so much better than other alarm clocks that cost way more money. That’s because this model pulls triple duty.

First, it’s obviously an alarm. That means it’ll help wake you up in the morning or any other time you need to wake up. It’s also portable so you can easily take it with you anywhere.

Second, it’s a cool-looking clock with a nice big digital display and three levels of brightness so you can set it however you’d like.

And third, it’s a mirror that comes in handy far more often than you might think.

Check it out in this viral TikTok:

The Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock might just be the best alarm clock we’ve ever tried. It also has two USB ports on the side so you can charge your gadgets while you sleep. That way, you don’t have to worry about eating up more than one power outlet.

It retails for $33 and that’s already a steal, but a limited-time discount and a coupon on the Amazon page drop the price to $19.51.

That’s a crazy price for the best alarm clock of 2022!

Szelam Mirror LED Digital Alarm Clock with 3 Brightness Levels List Price: $32.98 Price: $19.51 You Save: $13.47 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Szelam clock fast facts

This awesome little gadget has to be the best alarm clock of 2022. It has all the great alarm features you need, plus so much more! It’s an alarm, it’s a mirror, it’s a phone charger, and so on. Check out these key takeaways:

Szelam’s Mirror LED Alarm Clock is an alarm clock, mirror, and smartphone charging station in one

Nice big digits make the time visible from anywhere in the room and three brightness settings let you fine-tune it to the perfect brightness

Configurable snooze from 2 to 60 minutes for heavy sleepers

The reflective mirror surface is perfect for putting in contacts, touching up your makeup, or anything else that requires a mirror

Portable design makes it easy to take anywhere

Dual USB ports let you and your partner recharge your smartphones without taking up any extra wall outlets

Retains settings even after being unplugged so you don’t have to reconfigure it when you travel

Szelam Mirror LED Digital Alarm Clock with 3 Brightness Levels List Price: $32.98 Price: $19.51 You Save: $13.47 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other viral TikTok finds

Are you curious and want to check out other awesome Amazon finds that have gone viral on Amazon? We’ve got plenty for you to check out.

One of the hottest ones we’ve come across is this Galaxy Star Projector. It’s a kid’s toy that is beloved by children and adults alike. It recently went mega-viral on TikTok, and it’s so easy to see why.

This little gadget can completely transform any room in seconds. It’s so cool! Thousands of our readers have ordered one. It’s on sale for just $25.28, so why not check it out?

3-in-1 Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control List Price: $34.99 Price: $25.28 You Save: $9.71 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another amazing product that went viral on TikTok is the Tineco iFLOOR3 wet/dry vacuum. It’s a total game-changer, and it’s discounted right now at Amazon. Believe us when we tell you that you’ll never want to touch a mop again after you use this bad boy.

It cleans up solid and liquid messes in no time at all, and then it has an awesome self-cleaning feature you can use when you’re done. It’s also discounted thanks to a $30 coupon.

Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, One-Step Cleaning for Hard Floors List Price: $299.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $30.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Last but not least, definitely check out the 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair All in One Applicator Tool. TikTokers went nuts when they saw how quickly this brilliant tool can repair small holes in your walls. It literally takes mere seconds! It’s discounted right now at Amazon, so definitely check it out.

3M High Strength Small Hole Repair, All in One Applicator Tool List Price: $8.99 Price: $6.00 You Save: $2.99 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!