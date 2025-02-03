Apple Music’s $2.99 deal might make you give up Spotify for good

Apple rarely offers new deals for its services. However, it has revealed one of the best offers yet for new Apple Music subscribers. Until February 27, 2025, you can get half a year of Apple Music service for just $2.99.

On the promo page, Apple highlights: “Switch to Apple Music as a new subscriber and get

6 months for $2.99. Listen to one of the world’s largest music catalogs, ad-free and with the highest audio quality available.”

Still, there’s something weird about Apple’s wording on this Apple Music deal. According to the company, this offer is available to new subscribers redeeming on “eligible devices,” and it’s not available for people who are also eligible for a 3-month free Apple Music offer.

When Apple Music launched a decade ago, Apple offered three months of streaming for free. Eventually, it changed to a one-month trial. While a month’s trial might not be enticing enough, enjoying the service for six months for only $2.99 is one of the best ways to give other service subscribers a chance to get caught up on Apple’s offering.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Even though I knew I would continue with my Apple Music subscription after the three-month free trial, it was long enough to develop a habit of using the service every day for an extended period. To discover if you’re eligible for this Apple Music deal, you can try to redeem it here.

Apple says that after the offer period is over, the plan will auto-renew at $10.99/month. The company also highlights that you can listen to the service on the Apple Music app and the music.apple.com website. You can also listen to Apple Music on many popular streaming devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles if they support the Apple Music app.

After the free period ends, I recommend you check out the Apple One subscription, which is the easiest and cheapest way to combine several Apple services at a discount.