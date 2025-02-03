Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Galaxy S25 preorder deals: Save up to $1,250!
Home Deals Apps & Software

Apple Music’s $2.99 deal might make you give up Spotify for good

By
Published Feb 3rd, 2025 11:52AM EST
Apple Music deal
Image: Apple inc.

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple rarely offers new deals for its services. However, it has revealed one of the best offers yet for new Apple Music subscribers. Until February 27, 2025, you can get half a year of Apple Music service for just $2.99.

On the promo page, Apple highlights: “Switch to Apple Music as a new subscriber and get
6 months for $2.99. Listen to one of the world’s largest music catalogs, ad-free and with the highest audio quality available.”

Still, there’s something weird about Apple’s wording on this Apple Music deal. According to the company, this offer is available to new subscribers redeeming on “eligible devices,” and it’s not available for people who are also eligible for a 3-month free Apple Music offer.

When Apple Music launched a decade ago, Apple offered three months of streaming for free. Eventually, it changed to a one-month trial. While a month’s trial might not be enticing enough, enjoying the service for six months for only $2.99 is one of the best ways to give other service subscribers a chance to get caught up on Apple’s offering.

Even though I knew I would continue with my Apple Music subscription after the three-month free trial, it was long enough to develop a habit of using the service every day for an extended period. To discover if you’re eligible for this Apple Music deal, you can try to redeem it here.

Apple says that after the offer period is over, the plan will auto-renew at $10.99/month. The company also highlights that you can listen to the service on the Apple Music app and the music.apple.com website. You can also listen to Apple Music on many popular streaming devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles if they support the Apple Music app.

After the free period ends, I recommend you check out the Apple One subscription, which is the easiest and cheapest way to combine several Apple services at a discount.

Don’t Miss: Apple One subscription: Is it worth it? Price, benefits, and deals

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News