Cyber Monday iPad deals start at $229 in 2023

Our guide on the best Cyber Monday Apple deals of 2023 is packed full of can’t-miss sales. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to save on USB-C AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods or a laptop like the M2 MacBook Air. You’ll find deep discounts on practically anything and everything that Apple makes. But here, we’re going to focus solely on Cyber Monday iPad deals.

Prices start at just $229.99 for the 10.2-inch iPad, matching the lowest price ever for any iPad. But Apple’s newer and more powerful models are also on sale, and we’ll show you all the top deals you can get today.

The best cheap iPad deals of 2023

The #1 iPad deal of Cyber Monday is definitely the 10.2-inch iPad. It normally starts at $329, which is an absolute steal. This model features a stunning display, Apple’s signature design, and all the iPadOS features you love.

While it’s true that $329 is a great price, you’ll pay much less than that today.

Hurry, and you can pick one up starting at $229.99 for the 64GB iPad 10.2-inch. Upgrade to a 256GB iPad, and you’ll pay just $379.99 instead of $479.

If Wi-Fi won’t cut it and you need connectivity on the go, there are more deals for you to check out. The iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular is also on sale, with prices starting at $399.99 for the 64GB model.

Finally, the newer iPad 10th-Generation that Apple added to its lineup last year is back down to the lowest price ever. You’ll find various configurations on sale starting at just $399.

iPad Air deals & iPad mini sales

Apple’s iPad Air is the second-most popular model out there with our readers, behind the entry-level iPad. And there are some impressive iPad Air deals from Cyber Monday 2023. Prices start at just $499.99 for the iPad Air 64GB in any color!

That’s for the Wi-Fi version, which normally costs $599. Also, you can get the iPad Air 64GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular for $649.99 instead of $749. You’ll save up to $99 on either model.

The iPad Air 256GB model with Wi-Fi only is also on sale with deep discounts. Prices start at $649.99, down from $749. Again, you’ll save $99 if you get one during this Cyber Monday sale.

On top of that, there’s an excellent deal on the newest iPad mini.

This delightfully compact model normally starts at $499. That also happens to be what you’ll pay if you buy one right now at an Apple store. But if you take advantage of this deal, you’ll save $99 and pay just $399.99. That’s a new all-time low price!

iPad Pro deals

Last but definitely not least, Apple’s top-of-the-line iPad Pro is on sale for Cyber Monday with discounts of up to $200 off. Both sizes of Apple’s iPad Pro tablet are on sale right now. That includes the iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

The 12.9-inch version is obviously the more expensive iPad, so you’ll find deeper discounts on that model. But the 11-inch model is also on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen in a very long time.

