Apple AirTag trackers have a rare discount right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If ever there was a time to load up on Apple’s AirTag Bluetooth trackers, now is the time. This slim and sleek little gadget is a must-have for Apple fans, allowing you to keep tabs on just about anything in your home or anywhere in the world.

AirTag trackers are typically priced at $29 each or $99 for a 4-pack. Today, however, a rare sale on Amazon slashes the price of an AirTag 4-pack to $89.99, which amounts to $22.50 each. Meanwhile, individual AirTags can be purchased for $27 apiece, which is a $2 discount.

See Pricing See Pricing

We recently told you about a great Tile tracker sale on Amazon that dropped the prices of several of the company’s best-selling Bluetooth tracking tags.

The bad news is that all of those deals have now ended, so each of Tile’s various trackers is back to its regular retail price. But the good news for Apple fans is that the AirTag is a better option anyway if you’re already an iPhone or iPad user.

Apple’s AirTag tracker works just like Tile trackers. It’s a little round gadget with a Bluetooth radio inside, and you can place it on or in just about anything you want to keep track of. Examples include your luggage when you travel, your keychain, your even a collar for your dog or cat.

You can also drop one into your laptop bag, purse, or backpack to help you find it if you ever leave it behind somewhere.

Available on Amazon

Then, anytime you want, you can open the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad and see the AirTag’s location. If it’s nearby, your phone or tablet will connect to it directly via Bluetooth and guide you to its location.

Or, if the AirTag is somewhere else, it’ll connect anonymously to any modern Apple device anywhere in the world to relay its location via Apple’s Find My network.

Leveraging Apple’s massive global network of devices is a brilliant way to make AirTags far more useful than it would be if you could only connect to it directly. After all, that’s not going to help you find your luggage when it’s placed on the wrong plane, for example.

Available on Amazon

Apple’s AirTag is well worth it at $29, but individual AirTags are on sale right now for $27 on Amazon. Or, you can pick up a 4-pack of AirTags for $89.99, down from $99.

That’s a 9% discount, which isn’t huge or anything. But AirTags rarely go on sale, so this is a great chance to grab a few without paying full retail.