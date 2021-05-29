10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: Free $15 Amazon credit, $3.75 smart plugs (price mistake!), Anker sale, $30 Fire Stick 4K, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s so much going on for Memorial Day weekend that it was so difficult to narrow things down to just 10 daily deals that represent the best of the best. We feel like we did an admirable job though, and we’ll get the ball rolling with an opportunity to score some FREE MONEY from Amazon!

The BGR Deals team dug so deep for deals that we found a hidden offer on Amazon’s site. You can get a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout! The key is that you don’t even have to send the gift card to someone else — just enter your own info as the recipient and add the money back to your account. With Father’s Day and Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, you’re going to spend $50 at Amazon anyway. This way, you end up adding the $50 to your own account and getting $15 for free! The one caveat, as you can see in Amazon’s terms and conditions, is that this deal is only for people who have never bought Amazon gift cards before from the Amazon website (purchases from other stores are fine). Thankfully, it’s easy to figure out if you’re eligible. Just add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart, enter the coupon code at checkout, and the following message should appear near the top of the page when you apply the code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” If you see that message, you just scored free money!

In addition to free money, highlights from Saturday’s roundup include an Amazon price mistake that slashes best-selling Gosund smart plugs with a whopping 52,000+ 5-star reviews to just $3.75 each with coupon code H7RT953B, a special opportunity to score a $50 Fire TV Stick 4K at 2021’s lowest price of $29.99 with the promo code HELLOFTV, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of the year, super-popular Tuff & Co iPhone cases for just $15.99 each in any size, $50 off the awesome Ecobee SmartThermostat that basically has an Echo Dot built right in so you can use it for Alexa voice commands, the Ecobee Lite SmartThermostat for just $149 if you don’t need voice control, a massive $50 discount on the Fitbit Charge 4 in any color, an even more massive $110 discount on popular Cusimac Stand Mixers in any color, and a big one-day sale on Anker chargers and accessories.

Scroll through all 10 of today’s top daily deals down below.

Amazon eGift Card Price: Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: H7RT953B

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, Black List Price: $169.00 Price: $149.00 You Save: $29.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracki… List Price: $149.95 Price: $99.95 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Stand Mixer, Cusimax Dough Mixer Tilt-Head Electric Mixer with 5-Quart Stainless Steel Bowl, Do… List Price: $189.90 Price: $79.98 You Save: $109.92 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Anker Charging Accessories Price: Up to 33% off Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.