Today’s best deals: Prime Day Fire TV Stick prices, $4 smart plugs, $15 Apple TV remote, viral gadgets from TikTok, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you were hoping to start your week off on the right foot, you sure came to the right place. We dug through hundreds upon hundreds of the best daily deals out there to come up with this roundup of all the best ones.

Highlights in Monday’s big roundup include early Prime Day 2021 prices on Amazon’s insanely popular Fire TV Stick 4K (only $29.99 with coupon code HELLOFTV) and Fire TV Stick Lite ($24.99), the awesome $35 Fire TV Blaster that lets you control your TV with your voice for only $19.99, a $15 Apple TV remote replacement that lets you ditch Apple’s awful touchpad without spending $59 on the new Siri remote, Amazon’s lowest price ever for the Tuff & Co iPhone cases that our readers are obsessed with, best-selling Gosund Wi-Fi smart plugs for only $3.62 each when you use the coupon code YORMADPN at checkout, the insanely popular MyQ smart garage door opener for just $19.99 or the upgraded model with Bluetooth for $29.98 (get a $40 Amazon credit with either when you take advantage of the Amazon Key promo), Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro for just $197, a huge $200 discount on the insanely capable IOGEAR Upstream Pro video production station, two awesome gadgets under $30 each that went mega-viral on TikTok, the lowest price of 2021 on the ultra-slim spy recorder everyone loves, deep discounts on best-selling Belkin surge protectors, a big one-day sale on Greenworks outdoor power tools, a huge summer fashion sale, crazy discounts on SanDisk microSDXC cards, and plenty more.

Scroll through all of today’s best deals down below.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Smart Plug Gosund Wifi Outlet 15Amp Socket Works with Alexa Google Home Plugs, Voice and App Co… List Price: $28.99 Price: $14.49 You Save: $14.50 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: YORMADPN

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.99 You Save: $9.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price: $29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

IOGEAR Upstream Pro Video Production Switch (TAA) 1080p @30/4K Portable/Mobile Video Production… List Price: $999.95 Price: $799.95 You Save: $200.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

aarooGo Remote Control with TV Power and Volume/Mute Replaced for Samsung/Vizio/LG/Sharp for AP… Price: $14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Star Projector, Galaxy Projector with Remote Control, Eicaus 3 in 1 Night Light Projector with… List Price: $33.99 Price: $28.84 ($28.84 / Count) You Save: $5.15 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit Price: $22.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TileRec - Slimmest Voice Activated Recorder with 145 Hours Recording Capacity, MP3 Records, 24… List Price: $59.80 Price: $53.98 You Save: $5.82 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 r… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1400 Simple One-Touch Button Document Scanner for Mac or PC, Black List Price: $395.00 Price: $349.99 You Save: $45.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector with 8 Outlets, 6 ft Long Flat Plug Heavy Duty Extension Cor… List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.27 You Save: $5.72 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 6-Outlet Home And Office Surge Protector With Essential Power Filtration And 4ft Cord, 7… Price: $11.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSD UHS-I Card for Chromebooks - Certified Works with Chromebooks - SDS… List Price: $48.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $14.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Mic… List Price: $229.99 Price: $159.99 You Save: $70.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.