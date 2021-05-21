Click to Skip Ad
  1. Amazon Gift Card
    08:29 Deals

    Get ready for Prime Day 2021 with a free $15 Amazon credit
  2. Amazon Smart Plug
    08:06 Deals

    Last chance to get this popular Amazon gadget with 351,000 5-star ratings for $15
  3. Wireless CarPlay Adapter
    12:06 Deals

    OMG: Add wireless CarPlay to any CarPlay-equipped car with this brilliant device, now $46 off
  4. Screwdriver Set Amazon
    09:51 Deals

    This popular 22-in-1 screwdriver set is too good to be on sale for $20
  5. Amazon Deals
    10:26 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $30 Fire TV Stick, 99¢ Echo Dot, $40 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, Amazon summer sale, more
Deals

May 21st, 2021 at 10:26 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got one last daily deals roundup for you to check out before the weekend rolls around, and it’s a doozy. Make sure you buckle up because the awesome daily deals are about to come fast and furious!

Highlights from Friday’s big roundup include a shockingly good early Prime Day sale that slashes the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to the lowest price of the year — just $29.99 — when you use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout, the gadget that lets you cook perfect steak every time for just $33.24, a very rare opportunity to pick up an Echo Dot for only $0.99 when you pay $7.99 for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited (new subscribers only, cancel anytime and keep the 99¢ Dot!), the Tuff & Co iPhone cases our readers love so much at Amazon’s lowest price so far, Amazon’s lowest price of the year on AirPods Pro, a crazy motorized 100-inch home theater projector screen that normally costs $160 for just $95.99 when you use the coupon code D2EV7JQ8 at checkout, a gigantic Samsung 86-inch 4K smart TV that’s somehow on sale for less than $1,700, the incredibly popular Philips Sonicare 4100 electric toothbrush for just $39.95, the super-popular Nanch 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set for $19.99 instead of $30, up to $400 off awesome cordless pool cleaning robots, a best-selling MagSafe iPhone charger for only $15.99 or $5 off the OEM Apple MagSafe charger, the incredible secret car detailing trick that all the pros use for under $6, a free Echo Dot when you buy the stunning Adesso Smart Table Lantern, $50 off the beloved Ninja Foodi OP302 with built-in air frying, $50 off the Nanit smart baby monitoring solution that parents can’t stop clammoring to get, a big one-day sale on Butterfly growing kits, a massive Amazon sale on summer buys, big savings on men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands, a best-selling wireless charging pad for $8.48, a string light curtain with 300 LEDs for $15.28, and plenty more.

Check out all of today’s top deals down below.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: HELLOFTV Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$8.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer with Dual Prob… List Price:$34.99 Price:$33.24 You Save:$1.75 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now BOMAKER Motorized Projector Screen, 4K HD Video Projection Screen, Eye Protected 3D Electric Mo… List Price:$159.76 Price:$95.99 You Save:$63.77 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: D2EV7JQ8 SAMSUNG 86-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (UN86… List Price:$2,199.99 Price:$1,697.99 You Save:$502.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Philips Sonicare HX6817/01 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White (Packag… List Price:$49.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Nanch precision screwdriver set Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now [New]PAXCESS Wall-Climbing Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner with 8600mAh Battery, Program Optimiza… Price:$904.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 7MQMOXTF TOZO W6 Wireless Charger Compatible for iPhone 12 / Mini/Pro/Max Aviation Aluminum Computer Num… List Price:$19.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple MagSafe Charger List Price:$39.00 Price:$34.00 You Save:$5.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Cleaning Gel for Car, Car Cleaning Kit Universal Detailing Automotive Dust Car Crevice Cleaner… List Price:$6.99 Price:$5.94 You Save:$1.05 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Adesso Smart Home Compatible with Alexa Circadian LED Table Lantern with Smart Switch, with Ech… List Price:$174.98 Price:$134.99 You Save:$39.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5… List Price:$229.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$50.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fr… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker with 15psi Pressure Cooking, Sous Vi… List Price:$149.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$30.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Nanit Plus - Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount: Camera with HD Video & Audio - Sleep Tracking -… List Price:$299.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$50.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Yootech Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhon… List Price:$9.98 Price:$8.48 You Save:$1.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now GLO Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device List Price:$199.00 Price:$110.00 You Save:$89.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light Wedding Party Home Garden Bedroom Outdoor Indo… List Price:$17.99 Price:$15.28 You Save:$2.71 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

