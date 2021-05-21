Today’s best deals: $30 Fire TV Stick, 99¢ Echo Dot, $40 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, Amazon summer sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got one last daily deals roundup for you to check out before the weekend rolls around, and it’s a doozy. Make sure you buckle up because the awesome daily deals are about to come fast and furious!

Highlights from Friday’s big roundup include a shockingly good early Prime Day sale that slashes the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to the lowest price of the year — just $29.99 — when you use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout, the gadget that lets you cook perfect steak every time for just $33.24, a very rare opportunity to pick up an Echo Dot for only $0.99 when you pay $7.99 for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited (new subscribers only, cancel anytime and keep the 99¢ Dot!), the Tuff & Co iPhone cases our readers love so much at Amazon’s lowest price so far, Amazon’s lowest price of the year on AirPods Pro, a crazy motorized 100-inch home theater projector screen that normally costs $160 for just $95.99 when you use the coupon code D2EV7JQ8 at checkout, a gigantic Samsung 86-inch 4K smart TV that’s somehow on sale for less than $1,700, the incredibly popular Philips Sonicare 4100 electric toothbrush for just $39.95, the super-popular Nanch 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set for $19.99 instead of $30, up to $400 off awesome cordless pool cleaning robots, a best-selling MagSafe iPhone charger for only $15.99 or $5 off the OEM Apple MagSafe charger, the incredible secret car detailing trick that all the pros use for under $6, a free Echo Dot when you buy the stunning Adesso Smart Table Lantern, $50 off the beloved Ninja Foodi OP302 with built-in air frying, $50 off the Nanit smart baby monitoring solution that parents can’t stop clammoring to get, a big one-day sale on Butterfly growing kits, a massive Amazon sale on summer buys, big savings on men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands, a best-selling wireless charging pad for $8.48, a string light curtain with 300 LEDs for $15.28, and plenty more.

Check out all of today’s top deals down below.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price: $8.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer with Dual Prob… List Price: $34.99 Price: $33.24 You Save: $1.75 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price: $29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BOMAKER Motorized Projector Screen, 4K HD Video Projection Screen, Eye Protected 3D Electric Mo… List Price: $159.76 Price: $95.99 You Save: $63.77 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: D2EV7JQ8

SAMSUNG 86-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (UN86… List Price: $2,199.99 Price: $1,697.99 You Save: $502.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Sonicare HX6817/01 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White (Packag… List Price: $49.95 Price: $39.95 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nanch precision screwdriver set Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

[New]PAXCESS Wall-Climbing Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner with 8600mAh Battery, Program Optimiza… Price: $904.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 7MQMOXTF

TOZO W6 Wireless Charger Compatible for iPhone 12 / Mini/Pro/Max Aviation Aluminum Computer Num… List Price: $19.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple MagSafe Charger List Price: $39.00 Price: $34.00 You Save: $5.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cleaning Gel for Car, Car Cleaning Kit Universal Detailing Automotive Dust Car Crevice Cleaner… List Price: $6.99 Price: $5.94 You Save: $1.05 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Adesso Smart Home Compatible with Alexa Circadian LED Table Lantern with Smart Switch, with Ech… List Price: $174.98 Price: $134.99 You Save: $39.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5… List Price: $229.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $50.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fr… List Price: $249.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker with 15psi Pressure Cooking, Sous Vi… List Price: $149.99 Price: $119.00 You Save: $30.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nanit Plus - Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount: Camera with HD Video & Audio - Sleep Tracking -… List Price: $299.99 Price: $249.99 You Save: $50.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yootech Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhon… List Price: $9.98 Price: $8.48 You Save: $1.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GLO Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device List Price: $199.00 Price: $110.00 You Save: $89.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light Wedding Party Home Garden Bedroom Outdoor Indo… List Price: $17.99 Price: $15.28 You Save: $2.71 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.