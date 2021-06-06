10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $5.60 LED smart bulbs, free $10 Amazon credit, $133 portable projector, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Top retailers have really turned up the heat now that Father’s Day is right around the corner. Then, on top of that, Amazon Prime members have access to all sorts of crazy exclusive deals now that Prime Day 2021 is about two weeks away — check them out right here at Amazon! We narrowed things down to 10 particularly tasty deals for Sunday, and you definitely won’t want to miss out.

Sunday’s big roundup includes a $10 Amazon credit for Prime members when you buy a $40+ gift card or eGift card and use the promo code GIFTFORPD21 (send the eGift card to yourself and you end up getting the $10 credit for free!), a big one-day sale on wildly popular NiteBird LED smart light bulbs that slashes your cost to as little as $5.60 per bulb, popular Govee smart plugs for only $4.37 each when you clip the coupon on the product page, Apple’s AirPods Pro for Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 so far (plus deep discounts on every other AirPods model including AirPods Max), Tuff & Co iPhone cases that our readers can’t get enough of for just $15.99, a big one-day sale on portable video projectors with prices starting at $132.98, your last chance to get the crazy $37 wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere for an all-time low of $28.85, the lowest price of all time on the fantastic self-emptying Ultenic T10 robot vacuum that empties its own dust bin after it’s done cleaning, real diamond stud earrings with nearly 1,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for just $59.90, and the #1 best-selling wireless noise cancelling headphones on Amazon’s entire site for just $47.49.

Scroll down and check them all out because you definitely don’t want to miss these deals!

Amazon eGift Card - Happy PD- Gift Box Price: Spend $40, Get a $10 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GIFTFORPD21

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Govee Smart Plug, Mini WiFi Socket Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, No Hub Require… List Price: $24.99 Price: $17.49 You Save: $7.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save up to 55% on FANGOR Video Projectors Price: Up to 55% off Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on NiteBird Lighting Products Price: $26.39 and under Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ultenic T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self Emptying Station, 3000Pa Suction, Multi-Floor Mappin… List Price: $499.00 Price: $424.15 You Save: $74.85 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $30.59 Price: $28.85 You Save: $1.74 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wire… List Price: $49.99 Price: $47.49 You Save: $2.50 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

