Today’s best deals: Free money for Prime members, $4 smart plugs, gorgeous $60 diamond earrings, $10 mosquito bite miracle, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got a bunch of great daily deals to tell you about today, but we’re starting things off with a deal you’d have to be crazy to pass up. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get a free $10 Amazon credit when you buy a Prime Day gift card valued at $40 or more and use the coupon code GIFTFORPD21 at checkout. Here’s the thing: you can make it an eGift card instead… and you can send it to yourself… which means you’re getting $10 for free! With Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, it goes without saying that you’re going to be spending that money at Amazon anyway. With that in mind, why not get $50 in value when you spend just $40?! All the details you need to know are right here on Amazon’s site.

Other highlights in Friday’s big roundup include super-popular new Govee Wi-Fi smart plugs for only $4.37 each when you clip the coupon on the product page, Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 so far and deep discounts on every other AirPods model including AirPods Max, stunning diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about for just $59.90 (or double the carat size for $229.99), Tuff & Co iPhone cases that our readers love for $15.99 in any size, the Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for just $24.99 instead of $50, a miracle mosquito bite relief tool that actually works for just $9.95, the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see inside anything for just $28.85 or the upgraded version on sale for $39.99, a best-selling air fryer cookbook for only $4.99, a massive $100 discount on the new Rinkmo 120W solar panel, best-selling wireless noise cancelling headphones for $47.49 and best-selling true wireless earbuds with wireless charging for only $25.99, a giant $110 discount on the awesome Ultraloq smart lock that lets you unlock your front door with a fingerprint, a massive one-day sale on popular Renpho massager products, another huge one-day sale on Ticwatch smartwatches with prices starting at $63.99, up to $100 off Fire TV Edition smart TVs, the Roku Express HD for $24.99 or the Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for only $10 more, Bose headphones for $99, and plenty more.

Scroll through all of Friday’s hottest daily deals down below!

Amazon eGift Card - Happy PD- Gift Box Price: Spend $40, Get a $10 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GIFTFORPD21

Govee Smart Plug, Mini WiFi Socket Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, No Hub Require… List Price: $24.99 Price: $17.49 You Save: $7.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price: Was $50, Now $24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover - Bug Bites and Bee/Wasp Stings, Natural Insect Bit… Price: $9.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $36.99 Price: $28.85 You Save: $8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Air Fryer Cookbook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users Price: $4.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

RINKMO 120W Portable Solar Panel Foldable Solar Charger Chainable with USB-C(Support PD), Dual… List Price: $259.99 Price: $159.99 You Save: $100.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wire… List Price: $49.99 Price: $47.49 You Save: $2.50 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price: $59.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $34.00 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, 6-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock with WiFi,… List Price: $249.00 Price: $139.30 You Save: $109.70 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price: $319.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $100.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price: $199.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Soundbar, TaoTronics Three Equalizer Mode Audio Speaker for TV, 32-Inch Wired & Wireless Blueto… List Price: $69.99 Price: $59.49 You Save: $10.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price: $29.00 Price: $24.99 You Save: $4.01 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price: $39.00 Price: $34.99 You Save: $4.01 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundSport, Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Running and Sports), Bl… List Price: $129.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Watch Charger Magnetic Charging Cable for iWatch Portable Wireless Charging Cord Compatible wit… List Price: $12.95 Price: $10.15 ($10.15 / 100 cm) You Save: $2.80 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.