If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some seriously impressive daily deals to share with you today, and the star of the show is a rare opportunity to score some free money from Amazon!

Amazon will give you a $15 credit for free when you buy a $50+ Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. Enter your own email address as the recipient, and the $15 credit is totally free! There’s obviously a catch, and it’s the fact that you can only get this free money if you’ve never bought gift cards before from Amazon’s site (in-store purchases of physical gift cards are fine). The good news is that finding out whether or not you’re eligible is simple… if the coupon works for you, you’ll see the following message near the top of the page after you enter the promo code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” Who would pass up free money?!

(On top of that, there’s a second offer that is even simpler. There’s a big promotion that lasts until Sunday and gives you a free Amazon credit for “shopping small.” Starting on June 7 and running up to June 20 just before Prime Day begins, you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend at least $10 with any of 300,000 participating small businesses. More details about the promotion can be found on Amazon’s Support Small page. This opportunity ends tomorrow, so don’t miss out!)

As for the rest of today’s top deals, we hope you’re sitting down because there are one or two bargains today that might knock you off your feet. Highlights include super-popular Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs that are somehow on sale for just $2.97 each thanks to a deep discount and an extra 30% coupon you can clip (still a great deal at $4.24 each when the coupon sells out!), awesome Teckin multi-color smart LED light bulbs for $6.99 apiece, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of the year so far (plus deep discounts on every other AirPods model), the brand new Roku Express 4K+ that’s now the #1 best-selling media player on Amazon for just $29.99, the spectacular YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector with a massive double discount that slashes it to $259.99 from $600, a gigantic Insignia 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $529.99 (and deep discounts on 17 more smart TVs) if you’re a Prime member, the insanely popular Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for $14.99 instead of $50 (Prime members only), Amazon’s Echo Buds AirPods rivals for an all-time low of $79.99 instead of $120 (Prime members only), and an extremely rare discount on the newest Nest Thermostat.

Scroll through all of today’s top deals down below, and check out all of Amazon’s hottest early Prime Day deals right here on this special Amazon page. And because there are so many incredible deals out there today, we’ve included a few bonus deals at the bottom of the list. Make sure you scroll all the way to the end or you’ll miss them!

Amazon eGift Card Price: Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Smart Plug - Esicoo Smart Plug Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home –Only Clou… List Price: $16.97 Price: $11.88 You Save: $5.09 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart WiFi Light Bulb with Soft White Light, TECKIN 16 Million RGB Color Changing LED Bulb That… List Price: $19.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price: $299.99 Price: $259.99 You Save: $40.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

INSIGNIA NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart 4K UHD - FireTV, Released 2020 List Price: $699.99 Price: $529.99 You Save: $170.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Black… List Price: $119.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BONUS DEALS

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Gosund Smart Light Switch, Alexa Built-in, Voice Control/App Control, Needs Neutral Wire, No Hu… List Price: $46.99 Price: $21.15 You Save: $25.84 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: I23B4U6N

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price: $69.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $15.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

8 Inch Rain Showerhead Hopopro High Pressure Fixed Shower Head High Flow Shower Head with Adjus… List Price: $20.99 Price: $15.11 You Save: $5.88 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yootech Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhon… List Price: $8.48 Price: $8.06 You Save: $0.42 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.