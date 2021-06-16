Today’s best deals: Huge Prime members-only sale, $15 Echo Auto, $106 off Apple Watch, $200 off M1 MacBook Pro, $4 smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2021 blowout is now just 5 days away, which means there are tons of early Prime Day deals that are already available to Prime members. In today’s big daily deals roundup, we’ve included a whopping 15 different deals that are exclusively available to Prime subscribers, and you’ll find them all listed at the end of this post so make sure you scroll to the bottom!

Before we get to all that, let’s talk about how you can score some 🚨 free money from Amazon 🚨 ahead of Prime Day 2021.

First, Amazon will give you a $15 credit for free when you buy a $50+ Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. There’s obviously a catch, and it’s the fact that you can only get this free money if you’ve never bought gift cards before from Amazon’s site (in-store purchases of physical gift cards are fine). The good news is that finding out whether or not you’re eligible is simple… if the coupon works for you, you’ll see the following message near the top of the page after you enter the promo code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” Grab an eGift card and enter your own email address as the recipient, and that $15 is yours for free — who would pass up free money?!

The second offer is even simpler. There’s a big promotion that lasts until Sunday and gives you a free Amazon credit for “shopping small.” Starting on June 7 and running up to June 20 just before Prime Day begins, you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend at least $10 with any of 300,000 participating small businesses. More details about the promotion can be found on Amazon’s Support Small page.

Now that you’re flush with free cash from Amazon, let’s go through the rest of Wednesday’s top daily deals. Highlights include the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to any car for an all-time low of $14.99 for Prime members, the same Echo Auto bundled with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy $14.99 price instead of $98, super-popular Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs for only $4.24 each, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 (and up to $50 off every other AirPods model), the $115 Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini cam bundle for $55.99 for Prime members, up to $106 off the Apple Watch Series 6, 20% off the Fire TV Stick 4K everyone loves so much, a beautiful and luxurious rainfall shower head for $15.11 for Prime members or $15.99 for everyone else, the incredible new YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector for just $299.99 instead of $600 (that’s 50% off!), Tuff & Co iPhone cases for $15.99 each, $50 off the new M1 iMac, $200 off the M1 MacBook Pro, a very popular 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set for just $26.59, a rare discount on the newest Nest Thermostat, $50 off a best-selling professional-grade 4K camera drone, our favorite self-emptying robot vacuum and mop at Amazon’s lowest price ever thanks to a 20% coupon you can clip, $20 off the stunning eufy Smart Lock Touch that you can unlock with a fingerprint, and more.

Don’t forget to scroll all the way to the end, where you’ll find 15 fantastic deals with deep discounts for Prime members only!

Exclusive deals for Prime members only

