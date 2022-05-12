I’m obsessed with an Amazon gadget you’ve never heard of, and it’s only $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You remember Amazon’s Dash Buttons, right? They were so cool, but you’ve probably never even heard of their successor. It’s called the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf, and I’m obsessed.

Dash Buttons were such a cool concept. Mount a button anywhere in your house near something you use often. Then a quick tap would reorder specific products from Amazon with no other effort needed at all.

So, for example, you could put a Tide button next to your washing machine for laundry detergent. Then, when you started to run low on Tide, one quick tap of the button would send new supplies heading your way.

Dash Smart Shelf | Auto-replenishment scale for home and business | Medium Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Unfortunately, Amazon’s concept for Dash Buttons was apparently ahead of its time. It apparently didn’t get enough traction because the company decided to discontinue Dash Buttons last year.

Now, however, a new Dash device quietly became available on Amazon’s site late last year. And it’s even more impressive than Dash buttons ever were.

It’s called the Dash Smart Shelf and you’re going to be just as obsessed as I am. It’s so cool.

Amazon’s coolest new smart home device

The new Dash Smart Shelf is similar in concept to Amazon’s old Dash buttons, but it takes things to a whole new level because everything is now fully automated.

Pushing a button might not seem all that labor-intensive, of course. But wouldn’t it be even cooler if you didn’t have to push a button or lift a finger at all?

That’s what the Dash Smart Shelf is. It has a built-in scale that constantly monitors the weight of whatever product you put on top of it.

Then, when the scale detects that your remaining supply falls below a certain threshold, the Dash Shelf automatically reorders whichever product you’re storing on top of it!

If you’re wondering what type of products you can put on the Dash shelf, look no further because we’ve got answers for you.

You can keep paper cups, Pop-Tarts, dog food, office supplies, boxes of tissues, plastic cups, plus hundreds of other things on top of the Dash Shelf. Then, this brilliant device takes all the thought and effort out of reorders.

You can check out Amazon’s ever-growing list of compatible products right here.

There’s also one more thing you’re going to love about this nifty new Amazon gadget. Amazon’s Dash Shelf comes in three different sizes to suit so many different types of products… yet each size costs the same low price of just $19.99.

Amazon Dash Smart Shelf fast facts

I have no doubt that you’ll love the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf just as much as I do. Here are a few of the reasons why:

The Dash Smart Shelf takes Amazon’s “Dash” automatic replenishment service to the next level

A scale built into each shelf senses the weight of the everyday items you place on top

Then, when your supply is running low, the Dash Smart Shelf can notify you or even just automatically reorder your supplies for you

You don’t have to lift a finger!

The Dash Smart Shelf makes it so easy to ensure that all of your most important essentials are fully stocked

It works with pantry staples, office supplies, pet food and other pet products, and so much more

You can customize all of your preferences right from inside the Amazon Shipping app

Save up to 25% on your first reorder from select partners and use Subscribe & Save to get even more discounts!

and use to get even more discounts! Dash Smart Shelf comes in Small (7″ x 7″), Medium (12″ x 10″), and Large (18″ x 13″)

