Allergy season has met its match in the Dreo air purifier

The springtime means the most common allergies are coming in full force. Those who suffer from allergies tend to get the brunt of it during this time. Whether it’s itchy eyes, a running nose, a dry cough, or just a constant feeling of head pressure, the time of year can be miserable. Allergy sufferers will go to all kinds of lengths to minimize the effects they feel from pollen, ragweed, dust, grass, and more. The new Dreo air purifier can definitely help.

Just released, the Dreo Macro Pro air purifier tackles airborne particles to give you a better chance at breathing more easily. This great new innovation adds new protection to your home with its ability to eliminate pollutants in your air. Curious to learn more about it? Read on to see why it offers great value for your home and your wallet.

What the Dreo air purifier can do against allergies

Ideal for all types of homes inhabited by all kinds of families, this is safe to use for yourself and your loved ones. The Dreo air purifier blends technology and lifestyle to bring you cleaner air more frequently. It also can help combat unhealthy air that may already be in your home. 135 million Americans breathe unhealthy air each day, according to the American Lung Association. With the help of the air purifier, 99.97% of any airborne particles up to 0.3 microns can be removed from the air. This gives you the purest air and fights against dander, allergens, dust, smoke, odors, and more.

If you’re someone who loves sitting around the house with the windows and also screen doors open, you want cleaner air. The Macro Pro uses TurboPure technology to ventilate the room rapidly. Coupled with the innovative air duct, you’ll experience changed air nearly five times per hour, as it’s perfect for rooms that are 283 sq. ft. For rooms up to 679 sq. ft., you’re getting fresh air every 30 minutes. There are also four color signal lights that indicate the level of air purity.

The filter

A big reason the pollutants and allergens don’t stand a chance is thanks to the 3-stage H13 True HEPA+ carbon filter. This high-efficiency filter, custom-made by Dreo, not only takes care of that 99.97% of airborne particles but also removes 99.99% of the H1N1 virus, bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella, and more. The product has been tested by SGS and ECARF for the highest quality assurance. The filter life is measured by an advanced algorithm and there is a filter life timer indicator to keep you alerted to its status.

Utilizing the Dreo Macro Pro air purifier

There are multiple modes you can put your air purifier in. The integrated airflow system makes the air come out smoothly, so it barely makes a sound. The brushless DC motor delivers air as quietly as 20 dB. There are six modes, including three different fan modes. This can help you choose which mode you want. You can also enjoy sleep mode, so it’s quieter, as well as turbo mode for a more rapid cleaning. Automatic mode kicks in when you need it and is the most energy-efficient of the modes. A timer for two, four, and eight hours allows you to control how often you utilize the air purifier.

How to get the most out of this

Using this on automatic mode will require only 12 cents per week and uses up less energy than a light bulb. This ENERGY STAR-certified machine is a great investment. Starting at only $149.99, it’s already not going to put a huge dent in your wallet. The fact that it is energy-efficient makes it all the more sensible.

So, if you’re getting ready for the spring and know that your allergies are going to be hit hard, think about checking out the Dreo Macro Pro air purifier. You can buy it at Amazon or Dreo.com. Ventilate your rooms in short amounts of time and allow yourself to breathe deeper and more easily. Since nobody wants to constantly be reaching for a tissue or handkerchief and the Dreo air purifier can help with that.