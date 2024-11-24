70mai has the best 4G dash cam deals of Black Friday 2024

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

I can’t imagine driving a car these days without a dash cam. Seriously, it just seems crazy to me. We all know that a collision is one of the most stressful things that can happen to you on the road. Of course, if you have clear video footage proving that you’re not at fault, it can help make things significantly less stressful.

The bottom line is that you need a dash cam in every car you drive. Lucky for you, 70mai is running a huge Black Friday sale this year that slashes at least 25% off its three best models! What’s more, two of them offer 4G compatibility, which is a game-changer for driver safety and security. 4G makes these dash cams must-have tools by constantly keeping you informed of your car’s location and safety no matter where you are. You’ll get great features like instant app alerts if there’s a collision while your car is parked, live streaming video you can watch in the 70mai app, a Find My Car feature, and so much more!

With more than 1.5 million dash cams sold worldwide, 70mai has gained serious traction in the dash cam market. Of course, it’s easy to see why. The company makes terrific dash cams with cutting-edge features, yet they’re typically much more affordable than comparable models from other brands. That’s especially true right now, during the company’s big Black Friday blowout!

The 70mai A510 dual dash cam retails for $139.99, but it has a huge discount for Black Friday 2024. Or, you can upgrade to the 70mai A810 dual dash cam with 4K resolution and save big. Finally, the 70mai A800S dual dash cam is on sale for at the best price of the season. That makes it one of the most affordable 4K dash cams you can get.

All three of these models come with front and rear cameras to ensure that you capture everything ahead of you and all the action behind you. Each model also happens to be down to its lowest price of the season — just be sure to use the coupon code 70MAI24BFCM to get the best price, thanks to an extra 5% off.

You can check out all of the company’s dash cam deals on the 70mai Amazon store page or keep reading to learn about what makes each model so impressive.

If you want a fantastic dual dash cam that’s easy to install, easy to use, packed with features, and affordable, it doesn’t get any better than the 70mai A510 dual dash cam.

This model features a 1944p front-facing camera with a 140° field of view plus a 1080p rear-facing camera with a 130° field of view. Together, they capture everything ahead of your vehicle, everything behind you, and more than enough angles to ensure that you don’t have any major blind spots around the corners of your vehicle.

Something users can’t stop raving about is the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor. This model’s six-layer optical lens features a large F1.8 aperture and advanced HDR tech to capture exceptionally clear nighttime video. After all, your dash cam isn’t very useful if it only records clear video during the day.

An optional hardwiring kit lets you enable another awesome feature of the 70mai A510: 24-hour parking monitoring. Anytime the dash cam’s sensors detect any vibrations or a collision while your car is parked, they’ll start recording immediately so you have evidence of what happened. There’s also an optional LTE connectivity upgrade that lets you control your dash cam and view footage remotely from anywhere, even if you’re not within Wi-Fi range.

The 70mai A510 dual dash cam is a fantastic feature-packed option that covers all the basics and more. It retails for $139.99 when bundled with a 64GB memory card, but this popular bundle is on sale with a deep discount during Black Friday. Just make sure you use the coupon code 70MAI24BFCM at checkout to get the lowest price.

Anyone who likes the features of the A510 but wants to upgrade to 4K resolution should definitely check out the 70mai A810 dual dash cam.

The A810 comes with dual front and rear dash cams, but the front camera gives you true 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for 60 fps. Combined with 70mai’s proprietary MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, the A810 records stunningly clear video footage that looks like it was shot in Hollywood.

This is the industry’s first 4K dash cam that’s compatible with a 1080p HDR rear camera. Plus, it’s wonderfully versatile since you can use the secondary camera as a rear-facing dash cam or an interior camera. All of 70mai’s dual dash cam models support that feature, and it’s especially great if you drive for Uber or Lyft.

Dual HDR Night Owl Vision is another killer feature of the 70mai A810. It uses the cutting-edge Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor and HDR to capture gorgeous full-color nighttime video. This feature, along with 60fps 4K video support, ensures that you capture every detail, even at high speeds.

This model also has 24/7 parking monitoring and LTE cellular connectivity when you add an optional hardwire kit.

The 70mai A810 dual dash cam is a bargain at its regular retail price of $179.99. But if you take advantage of the Black Friday discount and use the coupon code 70MAI24BFCM, you’ll get this impressive dual dash cam at the lowest price of the season.

Last but certainly not least, we have the 70mai A800S dual dash cam.

This model is perfect for people who want the basic features of the A810, but you don’t necessarily want to pay for bleeding-edge tech. It makes use of the more affordable Sony IMX415 image sensor rather than the IMX678 version. You still get high-quality UHD video recording and vivid night vision, but it’s not quite on par with the more expensive A810 model.

70mai’s A800S dash cam delivers crystal clear 4K video recording on the front camera, though it doesn’t support 60fps like the upgraded A810. The rear camera is a 1080p model though, just like the A810, and you can use it as an interior camera if you drive for Uber or Lyft.

Beyond that, you get all the same core features on the A800S that you get with the A810 or the A510. That includes 70mai’s advanced driving assistance system, emergency lock that prevents collision footage from being lost, loop recording, and plenty more.

70mai’s A800S dual dash cam retails for $149.99, but it’s on sale at a great price for Black Friday 2024. As is the case with the other two dash cam models, just be sure to use the coupon code 70MAI24BFCM to get the full discount.