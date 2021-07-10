Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Windows Laptop Deals
    17:12 Deals

    Prime Day’s hottest Windows laptop deal is accidentally still available, but it&#821…
  2. iPhone AC Controller
    15:49 Deals

    This game-changing gadget on Amazon turns any air conditioner into a smart AC
  3. Amazon Deals
    07:58 Deals

    10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: $3.75 Alexa smart plugs, $600 projector…
  4. Sneakers For Women
    12:25 Deals

    Go get these trendy sneakers with 15,000+ 5-star ratings while they’re $20 at Amazon…
  5. Cable Organizer For Desk
    14:07 Deals

    Keeps the cords on your desk organized and tangle-free for $16 at Amazon
Deals

10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: $3.75 Alexa smart plugs, $600 projector for $199, luxury bed sheets, $71 off AirPods Max, more

July 10th, 2021 at 7:58 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some truly spectacular deals for you to check out on Saturday. In fact, several of them offer new all-time low prices on best-selling products! Here are the highlights:

Scroll down to check out all of today’s top deals!

Smart Plug Works with Alexa and Google Home, WiFi Outlet Mini Socket Remote Control with Timer… List Price:$24.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: LJFPY4K4 Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Mo… List Price:$54.98 Price:$46.98 You Save:$8.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 14” HD Display,… List Price:$269.99 Price:$233.03 You Save:$36.96 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves,Thin Toilet Vanity Cabinet,N… List Price:$35.99 Price:$21.59 You Save:$14.40 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Comfy Sheets Luxury 100% Egyptian Cotton - Genuine 1000 Thread Count 6 Piece Queen White Sheet… List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$50.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now New Apple AirPods Max - Silver List Price:$549.00 Price:$477.80 You Save:$71.20 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Tags:

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information