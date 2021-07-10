10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: $3.75 Alexa smart plugs, $600 projector for $199, luxury bed sheets, $71 off AirPods Max, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some truly spectacular deals for you to check out on Saturday. In fact, several of them offer new all-time low prices on best-selling products! Here are the highlights:

Scroll down to check out all of today’s top deals!

Smart Plug Works with Alexa and Google Home, WiFi Outlet Mini Socket Remote Control with Timer… List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: LJFPY4K4

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Mo… List Price: $54.98 Price: $46.98 You Save: $8.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price: $299.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 14” HD Display,… List Price: $269.99 Price: $233.03 You Save: $36.96 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves,Thin Toilet Vanity Cabinet,N… List Price: $35.99 Price: $21.59 You Save: $14.40 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Comfy Sheets Luxury 100% Egyptian Cotton - Genuine 1000 Thread Count 6 Piece Queen White Sheet… List Price: $119.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $50.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple AirPods Max - Silver List Price: $549.00 Price: $477.80 You Save: $71.20 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.