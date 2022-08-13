10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Beckham Hotel pillows, $179 AirPods Pro, $299 iPad, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
The shopping experts at BGR Deals combed through all the biggest sales on Saturday, August 13. Then, we narrowed things down to the 10 very best bargains that we know our readers will love.
Highlights in today’s roundup include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, AirPods Pro for $179.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for only $299, and more.
Check out all 10 of today’s top sales down below. Plus, you’ll find some terrific bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Amazon has 11 pages of curtains on sale, today only
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 105,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $13.50 each 💤
- BONUS DEAL: Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $21.99 right now
- Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, which is the lowest price since Prime Day
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are discounted to $99.99 instead of $129, AirPods 3 are just $139.99 if you catch them in stock, and AirPods Max have a huge $100 discount
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Score Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $299
- The THISWORX handheld car vacuum is a must-have for every car owner, and right now it’s on sale for only $32.59
- The Vantrue E1 dash cam is awesomely compact and it’s only $119.99 on sale!
- Save big on Philips Hue smart bulb bundles if you hurry
- Save $300 on the incredible new Anker Nebula Cosmos portable laser projector
- BONUS DEAL: Or, save $200 on the upgraded 4K model
- Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is still on sale for only $88.83, matching the lowest price of 2022!
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$32.59 You Save:$7.40 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$174.98 Price:$99.99 You Save:$74.99 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$88.83 You Save:$41.16 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Vantrue E1 2.5K WiFi Mini Dash Cam with GPS and Speed, Voice Control Front Car Dash Camera, 24… List Price:$169.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$50.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080P Projector, 4K Support, 2400 ISO Lumens, Android TV 10.0 with 70… Price:$1,399.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedroom (2 Panels, W42 x L63 -Inch, Gr… List Price:$23.45 Price:$13.50 You Save:$9.95 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
