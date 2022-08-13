Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Beckham Hotel pillows, $179 AirPods Pro, $299 iPad, more

Maren Estrada
August 13th, 2022 at 7:59 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Sunday

The shopping experts at BGR Deals combed through all the biggest sales on Saturday, August 13. Then, we narrowed things down to the 10 very best bargains that we know our readers will love.

Highlights in today’s roundup include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, AirPods Pro for $179.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for only $299, and more.

Check out all 10 of today’s top sales down below. Plus, you’ll find some terrific bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$32.59 You Save:$7.40 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$174.98 Price:$99.99 You Save:$74.99 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$88.83 You Save:$41.16 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Vantrue E1 2.5K WiFi Mini Dash Cam with GPS and Speed, Voice Control Front Car Dash Camera, 24… List Price:$169.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$50.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080P Projector, 4K Support, 2400 ISO Lumens, Android TV 10.0 with 70… Price:$1,399.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedroom (2 Panels, W42 x L63 -Inch, Gr… List Price:$23.45 Price:$13.50 You Save:$9.95 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

